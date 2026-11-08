Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Feel Honored to Be Part of Exciting First For HGTV

HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt love renovating properties, but they also love interacting with fans.

From November 6 through 8, fans had a chance to meet and greet the Kleinschmidts and other HGTV stars at the first-ever DIY Con in Texas. The weekend featured many exciting exhibits, creators, and so much more.

Though it was the first convention of its kind, the Kleinschmidts are sincerely hoping for more to come.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Have a Blast at DIY Con

“Rock the Block” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt couldn’t wait to meet and mingle with their adoring fans. On top of that, they learned from other attendees and got a little creative inspiration for future projects.

“We caught up with @mrbreakinground and @mikamakesmoves to talk all things DIY CON and beyond!” the official DIY Con Instagram account captioned a new post.

When asked what the experience meant to them, the Kleinschmidts had plenty of enthusiastic things to say.

“First of all, the energy here is amazing,” Mika excitedly declared. “As creatives, we love being inspired by ideas that we get from other people, too.”

“Tell them the truth,” Brian quipped. “Mika likes to come here to shop.”

“Little bit of shopping, little bit of inspiration,” Mika joked back.

Though the Kleinschmidts are renovation experts, they’re always eager to learn from others in the industry. In fact, Brian explained the wide breadth of new ideas at the convention was what surprised him the most.

“All the inventors, all the different ideas, all the creators, and all the tools,” the HGTV star shared his favorite part of the convention. “In fact, we’re going home with something from SKIL, which is pretty cool.”

“Just coming and being in a room where you’ve got creative energy,” Mika shared her own favorite part of the DIY Convention. “It’s an in-person live experience. Like, get off the technology, get out here, and really see things personally.”

Of course, the interviewer wanted to know what the key was to successfully renovating properties with a spouse. Without missing a beat, both Brian and Mika blurted out, “Patience!”

The Couple Heads to ‘Rock the Block’ Season 8

Though DIY Con wraps up today, it seems the event was an overwhelming hit with fans. Hopefully, there will be future DIY Cons for fans to attend. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt certainly had a good time and would love to return.

There won’t be another DIY Con for a while yet, but fans are in for a treat in the new year. “Rock the Block” season 8 is currently underway, with four teams going head-to-head to design the best home on the street. Ty Pennington returns as the host with the Kleinschmidts being one of the competing teams.

“Four powerhouse teams. Seven weeks. $275K budgets. One street name up for grabs. #RockTheBlock Season 8—hosted by Ty Pennington—is coming soon!” the official HGTV account captioned the post.

Competing against Brian and Mika are Mina Starsiak Hawk and Scott McGillivray, Sabrina Soto and Anthony Carrino, and Paige Davis and Carter Oosterhouse.

“Rock the Block” season 8 arrives on HGTV sometime in 2027.