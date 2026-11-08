HGTV Star Shares the Real Reason She Launched Her Reno Series

HGTV star Alison Victoria has made a name for herself on series like “Kitchen Crashers” and “Battle on the Beach.”

However, the design pro is best known for her renovation series “Windy City Rehab” and its follow-up series, “Sin City Rehab.” In the second season of the Las Vegas-based show, Victoria shares the real reason she launched her own design show.

Windy City to Sin City

Victoria took to social media on Thursday, November 5, to open up to fans. When one follower remarked on the “Rock the Block” star’s ability to share “all sides” of the business, Victoria responded.

“Thank you!” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “The only reason I created Windy City Rehab and Sin City Rehab was to show all of you the good, the bad, and the ugly of this business.”

She added, “And when it’s ugly…it’s uuuugly.”

Victoria was likely referring to the latest episode of “Sin City Rehab,” in which she was forced to fire someone.

“No reveal. No pretty after photos (except for my AI images of what should have been). And absolutely NO REGRETS!” she captioned a recap post. “This week’s episode of @sincityrehab was unlike anything I’ve ever done on television, because sometime renovation isn’t about the big reveal… it’s about knowing when to walk away.”

Victoria continued, “I made the decision to fire someone and remove myself from a situation that wasn’t working and wasn’t healthy. Was it easy? Absolutely not. Was it necessary? [Expletive] Yes. This is the part of the business you don’t usually see on TV. The hard decisions. The uncomfortable conversations. The reality behind the renovations, but for those of you who know me, or have been following me, you know I’m not interested in pretending it’s pretty and perfect and polished.”

She went on to say that, for her, “it’s always just been about showing you the truth.”

Victoria’s Big Move

The renovation pro announced she was moving her show from Chicago to Las Vegas after deciding to uproot her life in the Windy City.

“Some of my most important years were out in Las Vegas, and most people didn’t know that and don’t know that,” she told House Beautiful in 2025. “I always had a house out here and I always kept a life out here, but I would just mainly kind of pop in and visit.”

She went on to explain that after multiple lawsuits with former business partners, Victoria relocated out west.

“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s like you’re in a relationship, right? I was in a relationship with the city that I loved and lived in, and then it didn’t treat me well,” Victoria explained. “It just didn’t, and I needed a break. I just needed to get out of there. I wasn’t my happiest self; I wasn’t living my best life. When I’m happy, I’m my most creative self. My creativity was dying in Chicago, and I felt that in my work.”

Now in its second season, “Sin City Rehab” airs on HGTV on Wednesdays.