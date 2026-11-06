Tarek El Moussa Teases New Season of ‘The Flip Off’ While Joking He Still ‘Can’t Trust’ Ex Christina Haack

Production recently wrapped on the second season of HGTV’s “The Flip Off.”

While there’s no word yet on when those episodes will make it to TV screens, star Tarek El Moussa is promising that the onscreen rivalry between him and ex-wife Christina Haack has not diminished.

Tarek El Moussa ‘Can’t Trust’ His Ex

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In a recent interview with People, El Moussa discussed the upcoming season of the series, in which he and wife Heather El Moussa face off against his former spouse and “Flip or Flop” co-star.

Speaking to the magazine during DIRECTV’s Unscripted Event with People x Entertainment Weekly in Los Angeles, El Moussa attended with his 16-year-old daughter Taylor, whom he shares with Haack.

“You know, I love you, honey, but I still can’t trust your mother,” he jokingly told his daughter when asked what he’d learned from competing against his ex the first season of “The Flip Off.”

His current spouse was also on hand, and shared her perspective on the dynamic.

“So we’re all really good friends, and Christina and I, we go work out together, and we get smoothies together and we hang out,” she said.

“And so I feel like we open up to each other about things, and I let a few things slip that I shouldn’t have, and she used it against me in the show,” Heather explained.

‘Season 2 Is Better’

Getty Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa in October 2026.

While fans loved watching all the design-and-decor competitiveness in the first season, El Moussa insists that fans ain’t seen nothing yet.

“I got to be honest here,” he told People.

“Going into Season 2, because we had so much fun in Season 1, I was thinking there’s no way we could possibly top Season 1, and Season 2 is better,” he declared. “I don’t know how else to say it. It is better. It is so good, and Season 1 was amazing.”

Heather agreed, stating, “Our show has a good mix of our personal lives, and then a lot of house flipping and design. It’s so good.”

Friendly Competition

HGTV/Getty Christina Haack attends HGTV’s first-ever event at the Bachelor Mansion to Celebrate “Bachelor Mansion Takeover” at The Bachelor Mansion on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.



The premise of “The Flip Off” is a simple one. Haack and the El Moussas are both tasked with finding and buying a home in a Southern California to renovate. They undertake some specific challenges on a room-by-room basis, with acclaimed design experts brought in to judge the results. Whoever delivers the biggest increase in market value for the home emerges as the winner.

Speaking with Us Weekly last year, Heather confirmed that Haack’s knowledge of her ex-husband was a bit of a secret weapon.

“She is in our heads,” Heather said. “Especially T. She knows how to, like, get under his skin. And he’s like … at our hotel room looking for a house for us to buy because we have to find a really good deal ‘cuz we don’t know — she might have an ocean view house!”

Meanwhile, there’s also the constant focus on the bottom line. “You’ve got to know the numbers, she explained. “You have to know the ins and outs of the flip. We’re in contact with the contractor. We’re in contact, you know, we have to know, like, what’s going on at all times. That’s the name of the game for flipping though. So it’s demanding in that sense that you always are, like, thinking of the competition.”