HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Gets Real About Motherhood

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is opening up about the challenges of motherhood and why she no longer believes in trying to balance everything.

After welcoming her third daughter, the home renovation personality shared an honest message about adjusting to life as a working mom and learning to celebrate what she can accomplish.

Roth Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood

Roth, 42, shared her thoughts in a lengthy social media post, explaining that she recently gave birth to her third child. The HGTV star said she is also running her own company full time and living in Park City, Utah.

Rather than pretending she has everything figured out, Roth admitted that her perspective on motherhood has changed over the years.

“‘Balancing it all’is a lie. Here’s what I’ve learned instead…” she began.

Roth recalled how becoming a mother for the first time changed her expectations of herself. After welcoming her first daughter, she became focused on “bouncing back.” It took her years to realize that she could not simply return to the person she had been before having a child.

“The person that I was before becoming a mom no longer existed and I had to figure out how to be happy as a new version of myself,” she explained.

When her second daughter arrived four years later, Roth thought she would have an easier time adjusting. However, she admitted that she was still trying to make everything fit together perfectly.

She eventually realized that the idea of balancing every part of her life was unrealistic. Instead, she began changing how she measured success.

Roth said comparing herself to other mothers, business owners and even people she did not know made her feel inadequate. Over time, she worked on setting more realistic goals and recognizing her accomplishments rather than focusing on everything she had not done.

She described celebrating milestones, no matter how small, as a practice that has made a significant difference in her life.

Now, with another baby in the family, Roth knows she will need to adjust her expectations once again. She acknowledged that the transition will not necessarily be easy, but she is trying to approach it with more confidence and patience.

“I’m hoping with this new baby I can keep reminding myself what it actually looks like to

“balance it all” and let that be enough,” she wrote. “I know it won’t be easy but hopefully I get it right the third time around.”

Roth ended her post by introducing herself to followers in a playful way, describing herself as “your friend who knows a lot about houses, a little about parenting, and almost nothing about being 42.”

She also explained that she is on a mission to build happiness and enjoys hearing from people who follow her journey.

Fans Praised Roth

Fans praised the HGTV star for being open about the realities of parenting. Several shared their own experiences and encouraged her not to put pressure on herself.

“Mother of 5 here…there is no balancing…there is just the goal of keeping all the plates spinning…even if wobbly.”

“You got this girl! Don’t beat yourself up if you drop those balls from time to time and just need to roll around on the ground with your babies! They don’t give us a Manuel or user’s guide for these little Gems, and what works for one, may not work for the others”

“There’s no such thing as “getting it right”.

We all do the best we can.”

Another follower reminded Roth to enjoy the moment rather than worry about meeting expectations set by social media.

“Don’t be hard on yourself just enjoy it as it comes.”