Christina Haack Gets Fans Excited About Home Renovation With Business Partner Kylie Wing

Christina Haack has a fantastic reputation in the home renovation industry, and she has taken her skills and knowledge into another business venture alongside Kylie Wing, a former fashion stylist and interior designer.

Christina Haack Gets Fans Excited About Home Renovation

On Monday, November 2, Haack posted a gorgeous promotional photo of herself and Wing on Instagram to share more details about their business, Christina & Kylie. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “With interest rates where they are, we all know most of us aren’t rushing to move anytime soon. So why not make the home you’re in the home you LOVE?! Consider this your sign to finally do that remodel! Whether you plan to stay for another decade or sell down the road, investing in your home and creating a space you love is always a good idea.”

She continued, “Ready to transform your space? Head over to @christinaandkylie and click the link in our bio for inquiries!” Fans got excited about her mention of home renovation, with many wishing she could decorate their home.

The post has received support from friends and fans, with reactions including, “You girls are the best!!” “I want to see another Christina on the coast. I really miss you’re show. Beautiful ladies,” “Awesome,” and “Dream Team! I have this one fun reoccurring thought that runs thru my head from time to time! If I could have anyone decorate my house, it would be Christina!”

Christina Haack’s Business Venture: Christina & Kylie

Haack and Wing started their company in October 2024, and recently celebrated their second year. Their Instagram page dedicated to Christina & Kylie has over 52,000 followers, and they share updates about their projects while occasionally offering a glimpse into their friendship and personal lives, including an “Off the Record with C&K” post where they answered frequently asked questions, including how they met.

In the October 21 Instagram post, Haack reflected on how she met Wing on “Christina on the Coast,” and when she checked her out on social media, she thought, “her style is so similar to mine,” and she was incredibly impressed with how Wing had staged a house. “It was so elevated, so much better, so upgraded,” Haack said.

Everything to Know About Christina & Kylie

The official Christina & Kylie website gives fans everything they need to know about their collaboration, and the About Us page shares more about their achievements. Haack needs little introduction to HGTV fans, and she has proven herself time and again with her successful home renovations and makeovers.

“With over 20 years of experience in real estate and home renovation, Christina Haack has established herself as a household name, thanks to her numerous successful design shows,” the website reads. “From her humble beginnings on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” Christina has seamlessly transformed her passion for design into a thriving career, hosting her own series, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country,” both dedicated to stunning home renovations for her personal clients.”

As for Wing, she had a thriving career in the fashion industry but got interested in interior design after becoming a mother. “Initially focusing on furnishing Airbnb properties and other renovation projects, her natural talent and love for interior design began to flourish,” the website reads. The pair were introduced through a mutual friend, and Wing has featured on “Christina on the Coast.”