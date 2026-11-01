Scott McGillivray Pulls Off a Frightfully Convincing Batman Villain Costume for Halloween

HGTV star Scott McGillivray and his family felt overjoyed to get into the Halloween spirit this year.

As fans enjoyed keeping up with “Scariest House in America” and other seasonal network classics, plenty of the HGTV stars and their families were having a blast getting into costume and attending parties.

Scott and Sabrina McGillivray opted to masquerade as a pair of iconic Batman villains, giving fans plenty to talk about. Check out their latest photos and the attention to detail in their makeup and costumes.

Sabrina & Scott McGillivray Went All Out for Halloween

Dressing up for Halloween can be fun for everyone. In the true spirit of the holiday, the McGillivrays chose a fun DC theme.

“Happy Halloween!” the HGTV star captioned his latest Instagram post, attaching two photos.

He and his wife Sabrina proudly displayed their costumes as the Joker and Poison Ivy this year. Scott McGillivray seemed to specifically model his makeup after the late Heath Ledger’s Joker look. They looked perfect for a Halloween party.

“YES!!!! 🔥 Trouble looks good on both of you! 🙌Love it! Happy Halloween 🎃” a follower complimented the look in the comments.

“You two always have the best costumes!! 🥳” another chimed in.

“Oh o watch out, the joker is in town. Great costumes, ❤️” another fan added.

Scott and Sabrina McGillivray’s daughters aren’t so little anymore. The girls likely had their own Halloween plans and weren’t too keen on being part of their parents’ photoshoot.

But even so, they still have fond memories of their little girls celebrating spooky season. On October 15, the HGTV star shared a sweet throwback photo of his daughters having a blast at the pumpkin patch.

The HGTV Star Has Plenty of Projects to Occupy His Time

While the McGillivrays had a blast on Halloween, the HGTV personality still has plenty of work projects on his plate. After a 10-year absence, “Income Property” is making its grand return. November 1 marked the end of the cast application deadline, which means shooting could start soon.

“If there’s potential for income in your home, if you have an existing income suite, show it to me,” Scott McGillivray told fans in an Instagram update. “I want to see it. I want to make sure we can renovate it and get you top dollar.”

It’s going to be quite some time before the “Income Property” revival hits the small screen. But in the meantime, “Rock the Block” season 8 is already underway.

Scott McGillivray confirmed his involvement in the new season, teaming up with fellow HGTV personality Mina Starsiak Hawk. After a successful partnership with Brooke Hogan in season 7, fans are hoping Scott and Mina can bring home a big win.

There isn’t an official premiere date yet, but fans expect “Rock the Block” season 8 to premiere on the network sometime in early 2027. Until then, fans are excited to follow Scott McGillivray and his sweet family online to keep up with their latest adventures.