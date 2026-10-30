Former HGTV Star Reveals Outrageous Halloween Costume in Annual Challenge With Husband

Jenn Todryk and her husband Mike are committed to their Halloween tradition, but this year’s challenge is off the rails. The former HGTV star and her spouse each pick a costume for the other to wear and fans get to vote for the winner. Fans are giving Mike the edge this year for his truly basic yet inspired costume choice for Jenn.

Jenn & Mike Todryk Reveal Their 2026 Halloween Costume Challenge

On October 29, Jenn took to Instagram to reveal their 2026 Halloween costume challenge, explaining how they select the costume that their spouse must wear each year.

“Just when I think I couldn’t put anything more unattractive of myself on the internet…,” she wrote in the caption. “Vote for who you think should win the 2026 costume swap in the comments! 🤣👏🏼”

She explained in the video, “The tradition … I buy his costume, he buys mine. And no matter how bad it is, no matter how brutal, we have to wear it trick or treating.”

“We pick out each other’s costumes and we have to wear them trick or treating!” she explained in text over the video. “Y’all vote which is the best.”

“Will I win for a fifth year in a row?” she asked.

Her husband responded, “No.”

She admitted, “I’m not as confident in my costume this year, I’m not gonna lie.”

Mike shared, “I went very simple this year. It might do quite well. I have a theme.”

Mike presented her with a bag, first asking what hair color people often say she has.

“Orange,” she answered.

And that’s the costume — orange.

She pulled out an orange skinsuit and orange and black makeup to make her face orange with mime-style lips and eyebrows.

“Okay, that’s what nightmares are made of,” she said. “That is nightmare fuel.”

He showed the inspiration photo for an orange mime and Jenn looked stunned.

“You have to walk around and ask people, ‘Orange I pretty?'” he added.

Jenn presented Mike with his costume, a combination of Bowser and a golf caddy, with a shirt that reads “Caddie Daddy.”

The reveal for Jenn was stunning, as she stood decked out in the orange suit with her face painted as an orange mime.

Mike showed off his Bowser caddy look while giving a golf club a swing.

As they asked fans to vote, Mike noted, “I’m pretty confident this year.”

“I think my face is melting off,” Jenn said. “And I’m eating it.”

Fans Cast Their Votes

Fans flooded the comments section to cast their votes and it looks like Mike may win this year.

“Sorry, Jenn, your streak has ended,” one fan wrote. “Mike wins when you put on the costume face painting … I could not stop laughing!”

Jenn responded, “The minute I put on the face paint I knew I had been defeated by such a DUMB COSTUME 😂.”

Another fan wrote, “Mike definitely wins. You look TERRIFYING. 🫣😂😂😂”

“I’m sorry Jenn, but Mike wins. You’re stuck in orange spandex/face paint misery and he’s having the time of his life as Bowser Caddy!” one fan noted.

Another fan shared, “Lol! Mike won this year. That orange is brutal 😂😂😂”