‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Welcome New Family Member: ‘So in Love’

“Renovation Aloha” stars Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are celebrating their newest family member — their sweet baby nephew! See the HGTV stars’ heartwarming reaction to the little one’s arrival.

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Share Announcement of Baby Nephew’s Arrival

On October 29, the HGTV stars took to their Instagram Stories to share a first look at the family’s new addition, writing, “So in love with our nephew.”

Tristyn’s sister-in-law, Taylor Haxton, shared photos of baby Jaxon with the caption, “9/9 — the day our lives changed forever.”

The Kalamas commented, “Our newest little love of our lives 😍💙.”

On April 28, Tristyn and Kamohai took to Instagram to announce that Tristyn’s brother Travis Haxton and his wife, Taylor, were pregnant.

“We are so excited to be having the family grow and to be aunty and uncle to such a beautiful blessing!!” the couple wrote in the caption. “You are so loved little one — aunty will teach you how to design and uncle will teach you how to buy houses! Congrats to @travis.haxton + @taylor.haxton.”

In the video, Tristyn shares, “We’ve been keeping a secret for a really, really, really long time.”

Fans initially thought maybe they were announcing Tristyn’s pregnancy, as she rubs a pregnant tummy — but the camera pulls back to reveal Travis and Taylor. Tristyn excitedly announces, “They’re having a baby!”

Taylor commented, “Adding another little one to our family ❤️❤️… I know this got some people 😂.”

One fan commented, “Tristyn you tricked me!! 😂 hahahaha congrats to your family!” and another follower wrote, “Congratulations!!! For a second I thought it was you guys.”

HGTV Stars Celebrated Upcoming New Addition at Fun Family Baby Shower

On July 20, Tristyn and Kamohai took to Instagram to share photos from Travis and Taylor’s baby shower.

“Baby shower day for @taylor.haxton + @travis.haxton,” they wrote in the caption. “We can’t wait to meet you Jaxon ❤️💛💙 #hawaiianson #babyHax.”

Their post included photos of them posing with the happy couple, along with a glimpse of the colorful decorations, including a sign that read, “Hawaiian Son — Baby Jaxon.”

Taylor also shared videos from the baby shower, explaining the Hawaiian Son theme (like the Hawaiian Sun brand of drinks, candies, and other products). The tables even included fun centerpieces of the Hawaiian Sun products.

She also shared a look at Tristyn and her daughter racing to see who could put a diaper on a baby doll the fastest.

In an Instagram post, Taylor wrote, “Our Hawaiian Son ❤️ Showered our baby with so much love yesterday. Surrounded by all his family & friends, we’re so blessed to have the support we do. Thank you to everyone who came & celebrated with us, we truly are so grateful 🫶🏼.”

Fans lit up the comments section with praise for the creative theme, with one writing, “Best theme ever!”

Others gushed about how much they loved the couple’s choice of name for their son. “What a cute name! And I love how it sounds with the last name 🌈🌟🥰,” one fan wrote.