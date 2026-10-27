Jonathan Scott Completely Transforms His Backyard for Halloween – Video

No one loves Halloween quite like the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott have always loved dressing up in elaborate costumes and bringing in the spooky season in style.

Now that they’re adults and have homes of their own, they’re looking for ways to decorate their living spaces and yards.

In a recent social media update, Jonathan Scott revealed how he transformed his outdoor area into a space that any fall-lover would enjoy.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Show Off the Perfect Fall Yard Idea

No fall season is complete without the right movie. From Halloween favorites to fall classics, there’s a little something for everyone.

In a new social media update, Drew and Jonathan Scott decided to show fans what anyone can do with a little creativity and hard work. Jonathan in particular loves touching up his outdoor area, so this was quite a treat for his audience.

“With help from @homedepot, we transformed @jonathanscott’s backyard into the coziest setup for fall entertaining. Who’s ready for movie night? 🍂🍿 #ScottTheHallsTHD #HomeDepotPartner” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram post.

In the video, Drew shops around and delivers items to Jonathan, who is home and ready to decorate. They took his existing outdoor patio space, complete with a fireplace, and made it the perfect area to soak up seasonal favorites. With some decorative pumpkins, chrysanthemum, and overhead outdoor lights, the Scott twins completely transformed the space.

“❤️ Jonathan, you always know how to make everything perfect! 😍” one HGTV fan wrote in the comments.

“OMG! Your backyard looks absolutely amazing and so cozy Jonathan! ❤️❤️🎃🍂🍁🔥🔥👏” another chimed in.

Others requested the HGTV stars teach a DIY class to show fans firsthand how to create something unique and beautiful in their own homes.

The HGTV Star Attends a Halloween Bash in Style

Naturally, a Halloween party is the absolute perfect spot for Drew and Jonathan Scott this time of year. On Instagram, Jonathan teased that he was attending an event in full costume and couldn’t wait to ring in the season.

After teasing the costume and asking fans to guess, he eventually revealed he was going as Marvel character, Thor. Scott even decorated his vehicle in a “Ghostbusters” theme.

“What halloween party could possibly be complete without spooky decor, an illuminated dance floor and the Rivian Ecto – R1 😃🎃 (btw – now my preferred method of transportation),” the designer shared.

While Drew Scott hasn’t publicly unveiled this year’s Halloween costume, he was spotted taking part in many fun festivities.

On Instagram, the designer revealed he attended Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. There was no shortage of frightening actors in costume, ready to bring the fun of the season.

Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are also the parents of two young children. It’s entirely likely they will spend the holiday with some more family-friendly fun, including costumes that aren’t quite so scary.

Fans look forward to seeing what else the Property Brothers pull off as Halloween approaches this weekend.