Paige Davis Recalls a Time ‘Trading Spaces’ Cast Went Against Homeowners’ Wishes

Not all families featured on “Trading Spaces” were thrilled with the end results. In fact, Paige Davis remembered a time when the show directly went against the homeowners’ wishes.

Fulfilling everything on a homeowner’s wish list isn’t always possible. But in this case, it seems the family wished the “Trading Spaces” crew would have left one component of their home alone.

Paige Davis & Doug Wilson Discuss a Controversial ‘Trading Spaces’ Episode

Paige Davis can’t wait to reunite with other “Trading Spaces” alumni and talk about various projects they completed on the series. Most recently, she sat down with interior designer Doug Wilson to talk about one of his more controversial works.

“Doug addresses the infamous black and white rooms he did alongside Hildi. What do you think? Does he have a good point?” Paige Davis captioned a new Instagram post, teasing an episode of the “Revealed: Trading Stories With Paige & Butz” podcast.

“So why did you choose, of all episodes, of all homeowners, to do the white-and-black episode you had in mind, on a home where the homeowners specifically said, ‘Do not touch our completely refurbished, newly stained woodwork?'” Davis asked her colleague, adding a laugh of disbelief at the end.

“Then pick another [expletive] room for us to do!” Wilson raised his voice in aggravation. “If you just renovated your room, why are you going on the show? There are so many people out there in America who really needed a room redone.”

“But homeowners were allowed to protect certain items, and they specifically protected, I believe, that woodwork,” Davis pointed out.

“If it was specifically protected, I would not have touched it,” Wilson countered.

The ‘Trading Spaces’ Crew Remember Their Late Friend

In another part of the episode, Paige Davis and her friends remembered the late Frank Bielec. Doug Wilson asked to share his favorite story about Frank, which the podcast hosts happily obliged.

“Vern [Yip] and Frank were getting ready to leave the hotel. I had just finished my episode, so I was still there leading that day,” the interior designer shared. “So Vern pulls up in the biggest SUV with three New York City telephone books. So Frank’s standing outside smoking a cigarette. He probably didn’t even know that Frank smoked.”

“He’s smoking a cigarette and Vern is in the driver’s seat you know, hands two and ten, and he leans over and says, ‘Frank, we better hurry. The homeowners are going to be waiting for us.’ And Frank, with his cigarette, ‘[expletive] the homeowners.’ True story,” Doug Wilson adds, leaving the podcast hosts roaring with laughter.

Paige Davis Joins ‘Rock the Block’ on HGTV

Fans who love seeing Paige Davis reunite with her “Trading Spaces” colleagues are in for a treat. HGTV’s “Rock the Block” is getting an 8th season with several “Trading Spaces” alumni.

Ty Pennington returns as host, while Paige Davis and Carter Oosterhouse partner up to outperform the other teams.

An official premiere date hasn’t been set yet. However, most fans believe “Rock the Block” season 8 will premiere on the network sometime in early 2027.