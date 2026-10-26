Keith Bynum Teases New Project After HGTV ‘Bargain Block’ Cancellation: ‘Not Exactly What You Might Think’

Keith Bynum has something new in the works after HGTV canceled “Bargain Block” in 2025. Though he hasn’t revealed any details just yet, the former HGTV star teased that “it’s not exactly what you might think.”

Keith Bynum Answers Fan Questions, Teases New Project Is ‘Not in the Construction World’

On October 23, Bynum took to his Instagram Stories to answer fan questions.

“It’s been a minute! Ask me some questions,” he wrote.

When asked, “Are you still in Detroit?” Bynum shared, “Yep, we’re still working in Detroit. We have a couple of other projects going in random places, like Georgia and New York.”

Another fan asked, “Where’s the new show?”

“So presumptive,” Bynum answered, giving a sly smile.

“Do you guys do work in NYC?” another fan asked, referring to Bynum and his “Bargain Block” co-star and longtime fiancé, Evan Thomas.

He teased that they’re working on a project that isn’t construction-related.

“So we are working on some stuff in New York City, but it’s not exactly what you might think. It’s not in the construction world,” Bynum shared. “So, let your minds wonder about what that might be.”

When asked, “Wedding soon? I can officiate,” Bynum responded, “I already have somebody. But thank you!!”

One fan wrote, “Detroit native, your show inspired me to come back to Detroit. Thank you guys.”

Bynum shared, “I am blown away by how many times I hear this from people and I don’t know that there’s a bigger compliment for the work that we’ve done is bringing people home back to Detroit.”

“It’s a shocking amount of people that have told me this and I love that,” he added.

Keith Bynum Hints at a Return to TV

On April 4, Bynum took to Instagram to share a video of himself painting a huge wall mural.

“Had a great time mural-ing for one of my favorite clients!! Can’t wait for y’all to see this house finished!! @sandy_ridge_sanctuary2027 #mural #warofthewalls #art #handpaintedwallpaper,” he shared in the caption.

Among the comments, many fans shared how much they miss Bynum and Thomas on TV.

“That looks amazing! Miss y’all on TV,” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “I love your work and talent. And sure do miss you and Evan. Your show was my favorite of all.”

In response to one fan who wrote, “You’re amazing!! You guys NEED a new show,” Bynum shared, “Y’all might just get your wish 😮.”

On October 20, Bynum took to Instagram to share some recent photos and revealed his excitement about what’s next.

“The dappled light of fall is my favorite,” he wrote in the caption. “We’ve been busy on projects and building some exciting things. Can’t wait to share some of the things with you all :)”

Fans lit up the comments section with messages about missing Bynum and Evans’ show.

“I really miss you guys. Your show was one of my favorites,” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “We need you back on TV!!”

Other fans shared, “Miss both of you and your show,” “I miss you guys. I loved ‘Bargain Block’!” and “Look forward to seeing the new work ❤️.”