Jenny Marrs Shares Heartbreaking Update on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family Facing Another Devastating Health Battle

Jenny Marrs is sharing a new update about the special St. Jude family who appeared in a “Fixer to Fabulous” season 7 episode. The HGTV star revealed heartbreaking news about the family and is asking fans to pray.

On October 24, Marrs took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking development for the St. Jude child and her family who appeared on a special 24-hour build episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

“I felt led to share this latest update on precious Teal from her dad, Bo,” the HGTV star wrote in the caption. “This isn’t easy to read and wrap our heads around but it’s also the reality this beautiful family is facing and we can’t simply look away. Now is the time to share and rally around their family.”

Marrs continued, “Teal’s beautiful momma, Dru, is now battling a serious health journey of her own. She needs to have surgery but also needs to spend every second with her daughter. It’s truly too much.”

“Please hold this family and their brilliant team of doctors in prayer,” she shared. “We know the One who can heal and we also know the One who can provide peace and comfort and good days and joy and hope despite a dismal and dark diagnosis.”

Marrs added, “If you feel led to give, please do so. Bo shared his cash app and Venmo and Dave and I are brainstorming ways we can help, so stay tuned for a few ideas. Anything will help them right now as they face an extended time at St Jude in Memphis and also surgery for mom, Dru. 🙏🤍 ‘And so, Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you.’ Psalm 39:7.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous” star included screenshots of Bo’s message. “We wanted to share an update on Teal because so many people have continued to love her, pray for her, check on her, and help our family through Teal’s fight,” he wrote.

He continued, “Unfortunately, her most recent MRI showed significant progression of one of the tumors in her brain. This is serious, and we are entering another very difficult chapter. At the same time, her doctors are not giving up on her, and neither are we.”

Bo shared the details of Teal’s treatment, calling it “a complicated process.”

“We are hopeful that this can slow things down and give Teal more good time feeling like herself.”

He noted, “The next several weeks and months are going to require a lot from our family.”

“Dru is also suffering her own medical challenge that has her both worried and conflicted to take care of herself when she wants to be with Teal to care for her,” he shared. “Unfortunately she might not get that opportunity and is facing surgery for removal of some tumors of her own.”

Bo explained that “it is a very serious situation that is urgent as well” and shared that “there will be more travel, appointments, treatments, and a lot of uncertainty” ahead of them.

“Right now our biggest priority is simply keeping Teal comfortable, happy, and surrounded by the people and things she loves,” he explained.

“We don’t know exactly what each week will look like, so we are trying to make the most of the good moments without treating every day like goodbye,” he added.

Bo asked for prayers and provided Cash App and Venmo information for those who could help financially.

“We are scared,” he shared. “Teal’s condition is very serious. But we still have hope, there is still a plan, and most importantly, Teal is still here with us. We are going to keep loving her, fighting for her, and making memories with her and Judd one day at a time. Thank you for continuing to love our girl.”

Fans Share Prayers and Healing Thoughts for Teal & Her Family

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who said they are praying for the family.

“Heartbreaking. Time to storm the heavens,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Dear Lord, we could use a little help down here with this lovely family🙏 Some burdens ARE too big to carry alone😢.”

“I am so sorry to hear this💔,” one fan shared. “Praying for Teal, Dru, and the entire family🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 Please let us know other ways to give. I would be happy to donate.”

“Praying for Teal and her whole family while they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” another follower noted. “Jenny thank you for sharing so God’s community can help this family in their time of need.”

Others wrote, “Sending so many prayers for healing, comfort, and miracles ❤️” and “I will be continuously praying for both Mom and Teal. 🙏”