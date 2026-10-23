HGTV’s Christina Haack Opens Up About How Years of Fame Have Changed Her

Few personalities on HGTV have attracted as much attention as Christina Haack, a mainstay on the network for nearly 15 years and in the tabloids for just as long. But the designer, who got her start on “Flip or Flop” with her ex-husband (and fellow HGTV star) Tarek El Moussa, has grown so used to fame that she hardly cares anymore when her personal drama makes headlines. That’s a big mindset change after years of worrying.

While appearing with her business partner, Kylie Wing, on an October 2026 episode of “Aspire to Inspire with Luna Lux,” Haack said that working in TV and living in the spotlight used to scare her, but she’s come to realize that “no one’s that important” — including herself.

Christina Haack Says She’s Decided ‘All Press is Good Press’

When asked what she’s learned since she was starting out at HGTV, Haack said, “I feel like, just in the world of TV and everything, people always move on to the next thing. Like, no one’s that important.”

“So, whatever I’m dealing (with), whatever I used to deal with that I thought was so horrible, or I was just so in it … tomorrow there’s something else,” Haack reflected. “There’s always another story, another issue, another piece of drama, another gossip. There’s just always something else.”

Haack noted that initially, working in television and being in the spotlight was “a really weird world for me … it felt very scary and strange.”

“But then as time went on, I just realized it was one big game,” Haack said, “and none of it really mattered, and it didn’t really affect me. And all press is good press. So, anyways, confidence-wise, it’s just like I don’t sweat the small stuff, and none of it really matters as long as my kids love me.”

Christina Haack Has Weathered A Great Deal of Drama in the Public Eye

Getty Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Haack attend HGTV’s “The Flip Off” For Your Consideration Emmy Event at Pacific Design Center on April 30, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Haack was a new mom to daughter Taylor, now 16, and pregnant with son Brayden, now 12, when El Moussa decided to pitch their story to HGTV after they flipped their first house in Southern California. The idea of a married couple flipping homes got the network’s attention, and “Flip or Flop” became an instant hit when it premiered in 2013.

But things got messy when Haack and El Moussa split, and they became targets of the paparazzi. Haack soon married British TV personality Ant Anstead and they welcomed son Hudson, who’s now 7, but that marriage fizzled, too.

Then came Josh Hall, who appeared on Haack’s former solo shows, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country.” But their marriage went down in flames while they were filming HGTV’s “The Flip-Off,” a show that pits her against El Moussa and his second wife, Heather El Moussa. Hall was gone before the show even aired, and Haack’s new love, tech exec Christopher Larocca, will soon appear with her on the show’s second season.

Christina Haack Has Evolved Into a Successful Entrepreneur

In addition to filming shows for nearly 15 years, Haack has become quite the entrepreneur, from the design business she runs with Wing to her own champagne line, Clé Cachée. On the “Aspire to Inspire” discussion, she said she met Wing while looking for help with staging her “Christina on the Coast” homes.

She recalled how she was dealing with stagers bringing in very bland and outdated props to fill the spaces, but she was blown away when Wing got her hands on the homes.

“I walked in, and I was like, ‘Holy [expletive]! It was so elevated, so much better, so upgraded. I was, like, beaming, smiling. It was like a shift in the atmosphere. Instant chemistry — Kylie just got it. It’s a scary industry to be thrown into … but when people came at her with hard questions, she knew exactly what to say, exactly how to handle the whole situation, and I had mad respect for that because I was like, ‘Good for you, don’t let people boss you around, you know what you’re doing.”

The two women not only became friends, but business partners, and now run a full-service design firm called Christina & Kylie in Southern California. Season two of “The Flip-Off” is expected to premiere in early 2027, now that they’ve filmed the finale.