HGTV Makes Subtle Change to New ‘Home Town Takeover’ Series Ahead of Premiere

HGTV is making a change to its upcoming renovation series “Home Town Takeover Canada” after residents voiced concerns about how their community was being described.

The show, which is set to premiere October 25, follows renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as they help revitalize Port Alberni, a community on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. But ahead of the premiere, the network faced criticism over a promotional description that referred to the location as “Canada’s worst town” getting an underdog comeback opportunity, according to Daily Mail.

Following complaints from residents and local leaders, the wording was updated to describe Port Alberni as “an overlooked town in Canada” getting a “major comeback shot,” the outlet reported.

The change offers a more positive framing for a community whose residents are eager to show viewers what makes their hometown special.

A Look at Port Alberni

Port Alberni — a community with around 19,000 residents — was selected from hundreds of Canadian communities that applied to be featured in the series. Located at the head of the Alberni Inlet, the town is known for its natural beauty, waterfront setting, forestry history and strong community spirit.

Like many communities that have experienced economic challenges, Port Alberni has faced obstacles in recent years. The series aims to help residents build on the town’s strengths through renovations to homes and local businesses.

Local news outlet Nanaimo News Now reported on the changed description, saying, “HGTV finally fixed the listing on the guide channel.”

“Many people said they felt deceived by ‘Home Town Takeover’ producers after seeing the ad line ‘Canada’s worst town gets an underdog comeback shot,'” they shared. “After a week of online complaints and pressure from local leaders, the message was changed yesterday.”

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler Step In

The Canadian spinoff continues the spirit of the original “Home Town Takeover”, which stars Ben and Erin Napier as they help revitalize small towns across the United States.

However, after taken the concept up north, the Napiers quickly learned that Canadian law prohibits them from hosting the series. In their place, pals Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are stepping into the hosting roles, bringing their renovation expertise to the eight-episode project. The Napiers are expected to make appearances, helping connect the Canadian series to the franchise that inspired it.

“‘Hometown Takeover’ is a lot of work. Bryan and Sarah are incredibly talented,” Ben said during a recent interview with House Beautiful. “Bryan in Canada is like the Michael Jordan of home renovation.”

He added, “It felt good that we were handing it off to them.”

According to Bryan, Port Alberni took him back “to being a kids in the 80s.”

“Everybody knows each other. The community is so supportive of each other,” he explained. “The First Nations that we met are also an incredible asset. The Seshaht and the Hupacasath First Nations, and having the opportunity to meet their elected chiefs, spend time with them, and be involved in their culture was incredible.”

“Home Town Takeover Canada” is set to premiere on HGTV on October 25.