Chip & Joanna Gaines Secured Award-Winning Band for ‘Silobration’

HGTV alums Chip and Joanna Gaines always love hosting their annual “Silobration” for fans at the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas. For an entire weekend, fans can enjoy excellent food, great company, and unwind to live music.

Each year, the Gaines family hosts the event to commemorate their brand Magnolia’s birthday. This year marked the 11th “Silobration,” and the family knew they needed to make it one to remember.

The Gaines family managed to secure a beloved award-winning band to entertain guests. Check out the photos from “Silobration” and learn more about the big event.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Booked The Fray to Perform

This year’s “Silobration” event ran from October 22-25 in Waco. Chip and Joanna Gaines booked four excellent musical acts to entertain fans — including Billboard Music Award-winning artist The Fray.

“Live from Waco, Texas: Good times at #Silobration! Thank you @thefray for closing out the night with a memorable concert under the stars, ✨” the official Magnolia Instagram account shared.

Chip and Joanna Gaines shared photos from the concert with hundreds of fans in attendance. In the comments, many followers expressed jealousy that they didn’t get to come. But overall, they agreed that the Gaines family knows how to put on a fantastic show.

“A concert under the stars in Waco sounds like the perfect fall night ✨ This whole weekend looks like so much fun!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Best night EVER!!! Thank you all for everything you do!!!” another chimed in.

“I am going to have to put this on my calendar for next year!!!!! Always so excited to see all the fun!!!!” another Magnolia Network fan shared.

Official information for next year’s “Silobration” hasn’t been officially announced yet. However, Chip and Joanna Gaines are likely already thinking about next year’s festivities.

The Magnolia Entrepreneurs Prepare for the Holidays

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines know just how much they love the holiday season. Even though Halloween hasn’t arrived yet, it comes as no surprise that Joanna has been transforming their stores into winter wonderlands.

In a recent Instagram video, the mother of five had a blast giving fans the grand tour.

“So I’m going to walk you through Magnolia Home,” Joanna tells viewers, adding that they’re still in the middle of setting up. “The difference between the market and Magnolia Home: the souvenirs, the tabletop, decor and gifts are over at the market. In this space, which is Magnolia Home, you’ll truly see these room scenes come to life.”

“Whether it’s bedroom, dining, living, and now, with it being the holiday shop, you’ll see that woven into all these spaces. Good thing I’m a hoarder on these visual displays,” Joanna joked.

While many fans would love to make a trip to Waco to shop with the Gaines family in person, that’s not always feasible. Luckily, Joanna has her own holiday collection available for purchase at Target.

Exclusive items from the “Heart & Hand with Magnolia” collection can be purchased through Target’s website or in stores.