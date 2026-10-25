Chip and Joanna Gaines are back! The beloved HGTV couple shocked fans by announcing their latest spinoff series, “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion.”

The pair are set to renovate a 15,000-square-foot estate that promises to be the Waco, Texas-based couple’s biggest project yet.

While the series has yet to premiere on HGTV and Magnolia Network, the renovation has long since been completed. The beautifully renovated property has already been listed for sale by the “Shark Tank” stars.

Mansion for Sale

Chip purchased the Waco property three years before the renovations began, calling it an “exciting investment.”

The home — which sits on 5.71 acres on beautiful Lake Waco — is on the market for $7,390,000.

Just two miles up the road from the couple’s Hillcrest Estate, which is also currently listed for sale, the home features six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms and a four car garage.

“Welcome to 5305 Hillcrest Drive, a sprawling 5.7-acre property with expansive views of Lake Waco,” the property listing states. “Poised to begin an exciting new chapter, this home is slated as an upcoming project on Magnolia Network’s ‘Fixer Upper’. Led by Chip and Joanna Gaines, this home will be thoughtfully reimagined to reveal a timeless, more neutral-leaning palette for a future owner.”

The description continues, “Featuring a light-filled, two-story foyer with floating staircase and ornate iron balusters, parquet flooring, stately columns, formal living spaces, a den, private study, billiard room, dedicated gym with steam shower, media room, butler’s pantry, wet bar, wine cellar, and more-this home offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, personal retreat.”

The primary bedroom on the ground floor features two bathrooms, multiple closets, and its own courtyard access. A separate guest suite is not simply a bedroom and bathroom, but also offers a living area, kitchenette, and private entrance.

The property also features covered porches, an outdoor kitchen, infinity-edge pool, and a pond.

“As part of the ‘Fixer Upper’ renovations, the home’s architectural details, such as intricate trim, moldings, and millwork will be preserved and elevated in order for their craftsmanship to shine. The kitchen will be reconfigured as the central heart of the space, inviting gathering and entertaining while bringing ease to everyday life. Additional design refinements throughout the home will set an elegant, renewed vision for all that Hawkesdene Estate will become,” the listing adds.

‘Chip Bought a Mansion’

Magnolia Network Hosts, Chip and Joanna Gaines walkthrough the house looking at the new mantel Chip installed, as seen on Fixer Upper Chip Bought a Mansion

The Gainses announced their latest spinoff series this week, sharing that they are taking on “a sprawling Texas mansion with endless potential and no shortage of challenges.”

“What began as an exciting investment quickly became a massive undertaking when they discovered the property needed far more work than anticipated,” the press release read. “Now, Jo will step in to help transform the outdated property into a beautiful home ready for its next chapter.”

The couple had three months to transform the property before re-listing the home.

“This will be the biggest fixer we’ve ever done,” Joanna said in the trailer.

“Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, December 27, at 9 p.m. on Magnolia Network and HGTV.