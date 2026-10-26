HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch October 26 – November 1, 2026

HGTV is keeping things fairly low-key as October comes to a close, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing new to watch. This week’s schedule has fresh episodes of “House Shock” and “Sin City Rehab,” plus a few new house hunts that prove finding the right home is rarely as simple as it sounds.

Yep, the network is leaning heavily on familiar favorites this week, with plenty of the “House Hunters” franchise filling the schedule from Monday through Sunday. Honestly, the new episodes are where things get interesting, especially when a surprise home office makeover has to happen without getting caught and a design partnership hits a few bumps. And with Halloween falling on Saturday, there’s still a little seasonal programming in the mix before HGTV heads into November.

(Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, October 26, 2026 on HGTV

12:00pm & 1:00pm: “Home Town Takeover”

2:30pm: “House Hunters”

3:00pm – 6:00pm: “Love It or List It”

7:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 on HGTV

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

3:00pm – 8:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

9:00pm: “House Shock” (New) Season 1, Episode 6: “Undercover Home Office”

“A wife wants to surprise her disorganized husband with a new home office, but pulling it off won’t be easy. With security cameras everywhere and his office just minutes away, can Arielle and Steve finish the renovation without getting caught?”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 10: “From Portland to Pricey Zurich”

“A Portland family moves to one of the world’s most expensive cities, Zurich, to take on new jobs. Hoping to give their son a global upbringing, they dive into Swiss life, but with tight inventory and high prices, finding the right home won’t be easy.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 on HGTV

12:00pm & 1:00pm: “House Shock”

2:00pm – 5:00pm: “100 Day Dream Home”

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New) Season 2, Episode 4: “Me, Compromise?”

“In their second flip together, lines are blurred and Alison pushes her new partner Josh to take bigger risks with the design, but he goes rogue during demo. As their visions collide, they need to learn how to compromise and find a way to balance their passion for the project with the bottom line.”

10:00pm: “House Of Ali” (New?) (Note: “House Of Ali” is a Canadian original, and its USA and Canadian broadcast schedules don’t necessarily line up. We cannot confirm that this is a new episode, despite it being listed as such on various platforms. Listings also seem to disagree on episode titles and numbering, so we’ve left that blank for now.)

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, October 29, 2026 on HGTV

12:00pm & 1:00pm: “Castle Impossible”

2:00pm – 6:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 11: “Leave the Nest: Australia and Vietnam”

“Tired of living with their parents, these young adults hope that leaving the nest to move abroad will finally give them the push they need to launch. The cultural shocks of adulthood in Australia and Vietnam, however, may send their dreams crashing down.” Season 212, Episode 13: “A Wild Life in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica”

“Her sales job pays the bills, but her heart’s with her rescue dog and wildlife conservation. She’s leaving Brooklyn for biodiverse Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, and her sister is along on the search, but she may not love what her sounding board has to say.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, October 30, 2026 on HGTV

12:00pm – 3:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

4:30pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home” (New Version) Season 18, Episode 6: “Scratch Offs: The Second Time Around”

“With bonus features and pop-ups: a surprise inheritance offers a Long Island couple the chance to start over in North Carolina after facing several setbacks.”

9:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 281, EPisode 3: “There’s No Business Like Home Business”

“A couple who fell in love on the stage are stepping into their next roles as homeowners in suburban Pennsylvania. But with low inventory and wildly different price ranges, the stage is set for a tough search.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, October 31, 2026 on HGTV

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “Scariest House in America

3:00pm – 5:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

6:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, November 1, 2026 on HGTV

12:00pm – 1:30pm: “Beachfront Bargain Hunt”

2:00pm – 6:30pm: “Lakefront Bargain Hunt”

7:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

HGTV Episodes Worth Catching Before October Comes to a Close

While HGTV’s schedule for October 26-November 1 might be lighter on major premieres, there are still a few new episodes worth making time for. Arielle Vandenberg and Steve Lewis have another surprise renovation while Alison Victoria and Josh Galindo‘s working relationship gets put to the test.

But HGTV isn’t spending the weekend on spooky programming, despite Halloween landing on Saturday. After a daytime block of reruns of “Scariest House in America” and “Zillow Gone Wild,” then house hunting takes over for the rest of the evening. Sunday follows a similar pattern, bringing reruns of waterfront properties on “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” and “Lakefront Bargain Hunt” before another long stretch of house hunting.

It seems like there’s no shortage of “House Hunters” this week, so fans of the long-running series will have plenty to watch. Let’s be real, HGTV is keeping things comfortable as October ends, giving viewers familiar favorites while sprinkling in a few new episodes along the way.