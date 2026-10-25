Ty Pennington Bravely Warns Fans of an Impersonator & Urges Them Not to Believe It’s Him

Ty Pennington is one of the most recognizable faces on HGTV, and he has almost 300,000 followers on social media. But on Saturday, October 24, he took to his Instagram Stories to warn fans that someone was pretending to be him, and he urged them not to fall victim to the scam.

Ty Pennington Warns Fans of an Impersonator

The “Rock the Block” host shared a screenshot from an account with the same name, but no photo and only 67 followers. In the text overlay, he wrote, “Friends, can you please block and report this person? They’re trying to impersonate me and reaching out to followers.” He shared no further information about his account’s motives or what it has asked his followers to do, but he did want to issue a warning.

Living life in the public eye sometimes comes with a dark side, including impersonators and scams, but Pennington is beloved for being so open with his fans. He has discussed many personal topics over the years, including his relationships, his beloved mom’s declining health, and experiencing a “cycle of heartbreak and hopelessness.”

Ty Pennington Shares His Personal Life With Fans

In an Instagram post in February, Pennington shared a vulnerable admission with fans. “It’s been a heck of a month … a year… hell, a decade!” he began. “If you’re feeling stuck in a cycle of heartbreak and hopelessness, know that you’re not alone. And yet through it all, I’m immensely grateful to have someone to weather the storm. Hold your loved ones close. Sending love to everyone who needs it right now.”

Fans flooded the post with supportive messages. Mike Wolfe wrote, “Love this, and you buddy hope paths cross soon.” And Billy Baldwin shared, “Thank you, Ty. Feels that way for so many. Been tough on our kids. Praying for their health. Present, positive, productive, and peace for us all in 2026.”

Other comments include, “You’re so right, Ty. I’ve been keeping close to my little circle lately, soaking up and receiving ALL the love. Sending some your way,” “Wow this hits home. So much sadness lately. Sending love to you and yours. We all need it,” and “Sending you lots of love xxxx.”

Pennington has also spoken about his beloved mom’s diagnosis with bronchiectasis. She had lived with the condition for decades before receiving an official diagnosis, and the home renovation expert now lives with her part-time. In an interview with People in October, he said, “Now I’m a caretaker, so I live with her part-time and sort of look after her. I never thought I’d be living with my mom again, but this is what happens in life.”

He lives in Georgia city with his wife Kellee Merrell, but also spends time in Florida, where his mother lives. “I built a house in Florida, and so she’s there,” he said. “That’s why Savannah was sort of a good spot for me, because it’s about a two-hour drive, so I can be there a lot more.”