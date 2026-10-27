Ben & Erin Napier’s ‘Home Town’ Spinoff Hosts Open Up About Following in Their Footsteps

“Home Town Takeover Canada” hosts Sarah and Bryan Baeumler say they feel a “real responsibility” in carrying the torch for HGTV‘s “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier. The Baeumlers shared that while the gig is “exciting,” it’s also “nerve-wracking.”

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Open Up About Hosting Ben & Erin Napier ‘Home Town’ Spinoff

In an October 2026 interview with People, Bryan and Sarah shared how they’re feeling about taking the reins from Ben and Erin on “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

The Canadian spinoff sees the “Renovation Island” stars working to renovate businesses, homes, and public spaces in Port Alberni, located on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island.

“Erin and Ben have built something people love, so there’s a real responsibility that comes with it,” they said. “As Canadians, getting to shine a light on a Canadian community makes it especially meaningful.”

Sarah and Bryan noted, “We have so much respect for what Erin and Ben have built, so having them involved in the Canadian chapter was very special.”

The couple shared that they “admire” the Napiers’ “approach” on “Home Town Takeover,” pointing to “how much attention they give to the people and the history behind each project.”

They are carrying that forward in the Canadian installment, noting that they are “listening to the community and respecting the character and communities that make it unique.”

“We wanted to bring the same heart to the show, along with our own approach to construction and design,” the Baeumlers shared.

The couple also opened up about how the large scope of the show’s projects and tight deadline proved more challenging than what they’ve previously done.

“With one renovation, you have one set of moving parts. Here, we were balancing several projects, different needs, and a tight timeline,” they explained. “You’re also working in a community where everyday life continues. People still need to run their businesses and use those spaces and there’s a responsibility to make very thoughtful choices.”

Ben & Erin Napier Call Sarah & Bryan ‘Perfect’ Hosts

Ben and Erin are very happy with the Baeumers taking on the role of “Home Town Takeover Canada” hosts.

In an October 2026 interview with People, the HGTV stars called Sarah and Bryan the “perfect” choice.

“This was never something that we even dreamed of, being on TV,” Ben shared. “And so, the fact that this show about us working to bring back our little town has now gone to multiple states and now across the border to Canada is just crazy.”

Ben and Erin aren’t able to serve as hosts of the show since it has to be hosted by Canadian talent, but they were on hand in Vancouver to help.

Ben shared, “There were several times I jokingly told Bryan or Michael, who’s the project manager — they would ask me about something — and I would throw my hands up and say, ‘I’m on vacation. This is your little red wagon.'”

“It was fun, and also, Bryan and Sarah are rockstars,” Ben said. “They’re crazy popular in Canada, so it felt good handing it off to them.”

Erin added, “They love Canada. They were the perfect hosts for it.”