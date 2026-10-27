Dave & Jenny Marrs Share ‘Hopeful’ Update on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family Facing Health Issues

Dave and Jenny Marrs are thanking their fans after receiving an outpouring of prayers and donations for a family featured in a season 7 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.” The HGTV stars shared an update on the Esmeyer family as they navigate devastating health challenges.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Reveal Outpouring of Support for Esmeyer Family

On October 26, Jenny and Dave took to Instagram to give an update on the huge outpouring of support from fans after sharing the Esmeyer family’s current health struggles. The St. Jude child and her family appeared on a special 24-hour build episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

“Friends!!! We have been BLOWN AWAY by your generosity! I can’t explain how encouraging it has been to see so many of you rally around the Esmeyer family in prayer and giving,” Jenny wrote in the caption. “What a beautiful reminder that God can turn our gifts into an outpouring of provision. 🙌”

She continued, “Let’s keep it going all week! Please share the giving site and encourage your friends and family to be a part of this. We will also be donating a portion of our sales at both @marrsmercantile and @marrsonmain (in store and online) this week to the Esmeyer family so start your Christmas shopping early for a good cause!”

“I know we can’t help everyone going through a hard time but we can always help the one God puts in our path,” the HGTV star shared. “God put Teal in our path and my momma bear heart is going to keep fighting for her in prayer and in any tangible way we can. Thank you for joining us in doing so!!!”

In the video, Jenny shared, “We have an update. We have raised a good amount of money — I’m not going to say how much because I want it to be a surprise to Bo and Dru.”

Dave added, “You just showed up and are just so giving and we are just so, so, so appreciative that we can somehow bless this family that’s going through such hard times right now.”

Jenny shared that they found out Teal “had a great day on Saturday, got to go to the zoo there in Memphis.”

She added, “They got some good news that the cancer has not spread to her spine. The MRI came back clear so that was good news. So we’re just going to hold on to that hopeful news for them.”

“She’s had some rough days and they are just, as parents, facing the unimaginable with their baby girl,” Jenny noted.

“So we keep praying for a miracle and we also pray for the nearness of God that His peace will surround them in a tangible way,” Jenny added.

She noted, “Thank you for giving … it is adding up so quicklly and it is so incredible to see. It is such a powerful reminder that when we all link arms to care for someone, we can do something really incredible.”

Fans Continue to Pray & Donate

Fans flooded the comments section to share their prayers and well wishes.

“Thank you for the update. I hope my donation helps this family in some small way,” one fan wrote. “I pray my donations to St. Jude helps each family in need. Thank you God for bringing us Dave and Jenny to continue Your ministry for those in need. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Another fan commented, “Praying for this dear family and their sweet girl! 🙏🏻”

“Bless you and your golden heart. Praying for Teal and her family,” another follower shared. “May God’s healing hands surround her. “

One fan noted, “God bless this sweet family, and God bless you and Dave for using your platform in such a powerful way.”

On October 24, Jenny took to Instagram to first share details about Teal’s health. “This isn’t easy to read and wrap our heads around but it’s also the reality this beautiful family is facing and we can’t simply look away,” she explained. “Now is the time to share and rally around their family.”

“Teal’s beautiful momma, Dru, is now battling a serious health journey of her own,” Jenny shared. “She needs to have surgery but also needs to spend every second with her daughter. It’s truly too much.”