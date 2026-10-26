After Gorgeous $150,000 Renovation, ‘Scariest House’ Winners Say They ‘Wouldn’t Do It Again’

On the season three finale of HGTV‘s competition show “Scariest House in America,” Greg Herzing and Erin Donovan of Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, learned from host Retta and fan-favorite designer Alison Victoria that they were the 2026 winners.

Chosen from 20 creepy homes across the U.S. that Retta toured with their owners, Herzing and Donovan’s 1860s Victorian home was given a $150,000 renovation led by Victoria, who transformed their family room, kitchen, primary bedroom, outdoor patio, and their daughter Aoife’s room. But in an interview with their local paper, Herzing just admitted they probably wouldn’t agree to go through all of that again.

‘Scariest House in America’ Family Says Staying Away From Their Home Was a Big ‘Stress’

In an interview published the morning after the finale with the Patriot-News, the couple said they filmed with Retta over three days in late May, walking her through the 4,032-square-foot former nursing home.

Before they moved in, the property sat vacant for seven years, and they bought it unaware of its history. But right after they settled in, spooky stuff started happening, like unexplained noises, water inexplicably pouring out of kitchen cabinets, and their dryer bursting into flames. Retta was most creeped out to learn that their dog once alerted them to wet footprints on their bathroom floor.

The Patriot-News reported that the family learned they’d won “immediately” after filming with Retta. She and Victoria surprised them outside the front door of their big, white house and then walked through, reimagining the spaces for the finale.

Their family was given 48 hours to move into the first of two Airbnbs, and spent most of the summer away from their home, the outlet reported. Herzing and Donovan said HGTV’s crew helped their family feel at ease during filming, but they probably wouldn’t do it again.

“Probably us saying we wouldn’t do it again isn’t a reflection on the show or the people or how we were treated or the end result,” Donovan told the paper. “It was just the stress and not knowing exactly what we were getting into.”

Many Fans Thought ‘Scariest House in America’ Winner Looked Unimpressed

Viewers loved Victoria’s renovations to the old haunted house, flocking to social media after the transformed spaces were revealed, from the chocolate brown wood stain to the green exterior. She posted photos on October 26, writing on Instagram, “Proof that even the scariest house can clean up pretty damn well…and to whoever is still living there rent free… I hope you like brown. 👻🤎”

Many people also noticed that Donovan appeared less than thrilled while Retta and Victoria unveiled the results of the renovation to the couple.

“The husband seemed to love everything but the wife was a bit slow to react,” one wrote. “I thought it was amazing. Beautiful job, Allison!”

Another agreed, “Came here to say the same thing. Husband definitely brought the good vibes not the wife. I absolutely loved it?”

“I would have been jumping for joy just with the fact the WHOLE exterior was painted,” someone else commented, while another viewer wrote, “Love both these ladies ♡ That homeowner was absolutely rude. She didn’t deserve to win.”

Donovan was shocked they won the show, telling the Patriot-News, “I never thought it was going to come to fruition that we were actually going to be on the show, but once the ball started rolling, it just kept rolling.”

Season 3 of “Scariest Home in America” is available to stream via HBO Max.