Alison Victoria Shares Hilarious & Terrifying Prank the Crew on ‘Scariest House in America’ Pulled Off

Alison Victoria and co-star Retta enjoyed filming HGTV’s “Scariest House in America” Season 3, but the crew also had their fun with the project, and they played an epic prank on Victoria.

Alison Victoria Screams After Crew Plays a Prank on Her

A clip showing Victoria and Retta in the house, with fake snakes falling from the ceiling, gave the crew and fans a giggle because Victoria’s reaction was hilarious. Retta and the crew burst into laughter at Victoria, and Retta revealed she was in on the prank. But Victoria took the prank like an absolute pro, finding the humor in the moment.

“I love the production team’s commitment to pranks on this show. #ScariestHouse,” the caption reads. It was all good-natured fun, but fans agreed they would have been terrified in Victoria’s position.

Alison Victoria Shows Finished Home in ‘Scariest House in America’

On Tuesday, October 27, Victoria discussed the finale of “Scariest House in America” in an Instagram post. She posted a sign for Fox Manor, plus gorgeous photos from inside the house and of herself posing in it. In the caption, she shared her thoughts on how they transformed the home.

“For the finale of Scariest House in America, I took a little inspiration from Hershey, Pennsylvania, and went all in on this rich, chocolatey brown,” she wrote. “Walls, trim, and even my Paulina Hood in the Chocolate Brass finish. Moody, warm, dramatic… and exactly what this house needed! The goal was to keep the character and the mystery, just lose the someone-is-definitely-watching-me-from-the-hallway vibe.”

She added, “Proof that even the scariest house can clean up pretty damn well…and to whoever is still living there rent-free… I hope you like brown.”

Fans reacted to the post with praise. “You’re so talented. I’m obsessed with your work!” a comment reads. “This is my favorite “Scariest House” renovation you’ve done!! The kitchen is gorgeous, the main bathroom is beautiful- I’m obsessed with the wooden built-ins and arch,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Great work Alison! You and Retta are such fun to watch. Another fun season,” “The husband seemed to love everything but the wife was a bit slow to react. I thought it was amazing. Beautiful job, Allison!” and “Beautiful job, Alison! I especially love the wood cabinets and arch! So much character! But everything was amazing!”

Alison Victoria Reveals Why Filming ‘Scariest House in America’ Is Fun

Victoria has admitted to having a lot of fun filming “Ugliest House” and “Scariest House.” In an October 23 interview with People, she discussed working on “Scariest House in America,” saying, “That show is just laughter and fun.”

She continued, “There’s just a lightness to it. There’s nothing serious. I’m serious about the design, but we’re just having the best time of our lives.” She also revealed that she and Retta have become good friends, adding, “What you guys get to see on this season of Scariest is probably going to be the funniest thing you’ve ever seen because you get to see what Retta and I do on our day off.”