Zooey Deschanel Shares Wedding Update 3 Years After Jonathan Scott’s Proposal

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged, but the couple isn’t rushing to walk down the aisle.

The actress recently shared why their wedding plans remain up in the air while offering a glimpse into the holiday traditions they enjoy together.

Deschanel, 46, discussed the couple’s future nuptials while promoting her partnership with Bath & Body Works for its Season of Wonder campaign.

The campaign draws inspiration from their shared appreciation for vintage Christmas decorations and soft pastel colors, which also feature in her custom engagement ring.

The Couple Hasn’t Settled on a Season

The “Elf” star said she hasn’t settled on a particular time of year for the wedding.

“I’m not really sure. It kind of depends,” Deschanel told PEOPLE when asked whether she had a preferred wedding season.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2023, still have several details to work through before choosing a date.

“We don’t have really firm plans yet,” Deschanel revealed. “It depends on a lot of different factors.”

For now, the pair have other creative projects to focus on, including how they’ll decorate their home for Christmas.

Deschanel admitted that even their holiday decorating plans hadn’t been finalized.

“I actually don’t know what we’ve settled on yet,” she said. “We have a team of people that help with the Christmas decor and Jonathan’s really, really into it. But we usually have our own take on Christmas.”

The actress also spoke fondly about the colors in her engagement ring, which features pink and purple stones in a floral design.

“These are my colors,” she told the outlet. “I love them so much.”

Scott, 48, proposed during a family trip to Scotland in 2023.

The Two Got Engaged in 2023

The “Property Brothers” star enlisted the help of Deschanel’s children, Charlie Wolf, 9, and Elsie Otter, 11, whom she shares with her former husband, Jacob Pechenik.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post featuring a selfie of the two smiling as Deschanel displayed her ring. They captioned the announcement, “Forever starts now.”

Their relationship began several years earlier, when they met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The shoot brought together Scott and his twin brother, Drew, as well as Deschanel and her sister, actress Emily Deschanel.

After filming, the group continued their evening with karaoke. A source told People at the time that the experience helped spark a friendship between the future couple.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” the source said. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it.”

By October 2019, Deschanel and Scott had made their relationship Instagram official after attending Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with Drew and his wife, Linda.

Their connection deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a source telling the outlet that Scott made Deschanel laugh and that the two shared a love of music.

Although their wedding plans remain uncertain, Deschanel’s latest comments suggest the couple is comfortable taking their time as they decide what their big day will look like.