Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Share Glimpse Into Their Relationship With Gorgeous New Video

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared a video that highlighted their closeness on Instagram on Monday, October 26. The clip starts with them dressed down in casual clothes; they look at each other before going out of frame, and when they return, they look incredible.

Egypt Sherrod Shares Gorgeous Video

When Sherrod and Jackson return to the frame, they are dressed up. She looks stunning in a green dress, and she carries a large white clutch. Jackson looked handsome in a suit with an oversized black bow tie. The couple posed for the camera, smiling widely. They then shared a look at themselves at an event. In the caption, Sherrod shared her thoughts, writing, “#AboutLastNight We were temporary empty nesters so we did a lil sumn sumn.”

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the former HGTV stars. “You both look amazing!!” a comment reads. “Stay blessed and be blessed the both of you,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Keep if fun, sexy, and spontaneous. Keep the ‘I Like you’ flowing, so the ‘I love you’ holds more weight,” “Looking GOOD AS USUAL!!!” and “Awwwwww ya’ll look very nice.”

Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod’s Enduring Marriage

Fans love getting a glimpse into Sherrod and Jackson’s life, and they seem so happy together after 16 years of marriage. The couple married in 2010 after six years of dating. That said, the former “Married to Real Estate” stars have faced unfounded rumors about their relationship.

“From a fan standpoint, another monkey wrench in it all was false articles flying all over the place about us separating,” Jackson after their . “We were like, ‘Where’s this coming from? Because we’re still deeply in love and having fun and traveling.’ So you’ve got all the [show executive] changes, you don’t know what time slot [you’re in], and then you’ve got the fans reading articles that aren’t true.”

Mike Jackson Shares Why Marriage Takes Work

The pair have been honest that marriage isn’t always easy and takes work. In an Instagram post on August 30, Jackson candidly discussed his marriage. “If we don’t work, nothing else will. A strong relationship isn’t just built on love; it’s nurtured by keeping God at the center, joy in the atmosphere, fun in the journey, spontaneity in the moments, and respect in the communication,” he wrote.

Jackson continued, “Life will bring responsibilities, challenges, and routines, but you can’t allow them to steal the friendship that brought you together. Pray together, laugh often, surprise each other, make time to play, date each other through every season, and create memories for no reason other than being alive and in love. When disagreements come, remember that how you speak to one another matters just as much as what you’re trying to say. Respect should never disappear simply because emotions are high.”

Jackson emphasized the importance of having a safe space in their marriage where they could “speak and be heard with love and respect.” He reminded fans that to keep the love and the value of the relationship, they needed to keep it “fun, sexy, and spontaneous. Keep the I like you flowing so that the ‘I love you’ doesn’t lose its value.”