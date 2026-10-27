Dave & Jenny Marrs’ Fans Show Up in a Huge Way for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family Facing Heartbreaking Battle

Dave and Jenny Marrs shared an update on a beloved member of their “Fixer to Fabulous” family who is facing unimaginable health challenges. After the HGTV stars opened up about Teal Esmeyer and her family’s story, fans rallied around them with an outpouring of prayers and financial support.

On October 27, Jenny took to Instagram to share the latest on the St. Jude family who appeared on a special 24-hour build episode in season 7 of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

She included a video that gave an introduction to the Esmeyers and showed some of the before and after of the renovation process with the help of volunteers.

“I just wanted to remind everyone how amazing, fun, beautiful and humble the Esmeyer family is,” she wrote in the caption. “We had the privilege of meeting them last summer and their story has impacted our entire family.”

Jenny continued, “Teal has been in nightly prayers at our house ever since. She is just the brightest light and absolutely radiates joy. She loves Disney princesses, anything crafty and swimming in her pool!”

“Let’s keep it going, friends,” the HGTV star noted. “Let’s keep praying and sharing and giving. I have to be honest, my goal at the beginning of this fundraiser was to bless them with enough unexpected cash to order in Teal’s favorite meals and a few of her favorite toys.”

“But now, because you all have shown up in such a big way, my goal is to financially bless them in a way that buys them time with their girl not worrying about bills and work and all the things that continue to pour in even when your own world has stopped turning,” she shared.

Jenny added, “Let’s keep it going! The fundraiser is in my profile — every dollar helps bless this family!!”

On October 24, Jenny took to Instagram to first share an update about Teal’s health.

“This isn’t easy to read and wrap our heads around but it’s also the reality this beautiful family is facing and we can’t simply look away,” Jenny wrote. “Now is the time to share and rally around their family.”

She shared, “Teal’s beautiful momma, Dru, is now battling a serious health journey of her own. She needs to have surgery but also needs to spend every second with her daughter. It’s truly too much.”

Fans shared prayers and contributed to the family. On October 26, Jenny and Dave took to Instagram to give an update about the huge outpouring of support.

“They got some good news that the cancer has not spread to her spine,” Jenny reported. “The MRI came back clear so that was good news. So we’re just going to hold on to that hopeful news for them.”

The HGTV star noted, “She’s had some rough days and they are just, as parents, facing the unimaginable with their baby girl.”

“So we keep praying for a miracle and we also pray for the nearness of God that His peace will surround them in a tangible way,” she added.