Joanna Gaines Shares a Look at What She’s Up To – ‘If You Need Me, I’ll Be Here’

Joanna Gaines is finding beauty in the little things, and her latest creative hobby has fans feeling inspired.

The “Fixer Upper” star took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to share a behind-the-scenes look at her flower-pressing process. The video showed Gaines arranging flowers on paper, carefully pressing them and turning the finished creation into framed botanical artwork.

“If you need me l’ll be here,” she captioned the video, offering followers a glimpse into the relaxing pastime she enjoys away from her busy career.

Fans Loved the Fun Post

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for her floral creations, with many saying the video inspired them to try the craft themselves.

“How does the color stay in all of these dried flowers? So beautiful!” one person asked.

“These are so incredibly beautiful! This is inspiring me to collect flowers from our wildflower field next year to create some art!” another follower shared.

Other fans appreciated the calming atmosphere of the video, with one commenting, “Looks so calm and peaceful – perfect for this time of year.”

“I love that you prioritize that zen time! An inspiration to me,” another wrote.

Several followers also complimented Gaines’ creative space, with one saying, “I love your flower space!”

Gaines Has Long Loved Preserving Flowers

The Magnolia founder’s latest video is not the first time she has shared her passion for preserving flowers.

In 2024, Gaines revealed that she had been exploring the craft for some time and had grown to love the process.

“I started learning about drying and pressing florals last year and now it’s one of my favorite things to do!” she wrote at the time.

She also explained that her floral creations would be featured in her shop during the fall season, including pressed botanical prints.

Gaines’ interest in preserving flowers extends beyond pressing them between sheets of paper. She has also shared a look at her herbarium, a space dedicated to preserving and documenting the plants she grows.

Speaking with Homes & Gardens, Gaines described the collection as a library of her yearly garden harvests. She explained that preserving flowers allows her to document the changing seasons through art.

As she put it, preserving flowers is a way of “recording your seasonal garden, but in a more artsy way.”

In a video previously shared about her herbarium, Gaines demonstrated another method for keeping flowers beautiful long after they have been picked.

She revealed a plastic storage container filled with silica gel, a substance that absorbs moisture and can be used to dry flowers while helping them retain their shape.

Inside the container were rose heads buried in the material. Gaines carefully removed the dried flowers and brushed away the remaining granules, revealing roses that had retained their form and color.

She explained that the roses had been sitting in the silica gel for approximately two months and were completely dry.

Unlike traditional flower pressing, which flattens blooms, silica gel drying helps preserve the three-dimensional shape of flowers. The method can be particularly useful for roses and other blooms whose natural structure people want to maintain.

For Gaines, the process offers another way to celebrate the beauty of the garden throughout the year.

Whether she is creating framed pressed-flower arrangements or preserving roses in silica gel, her botanical hobby gives her a way to turn seasonal blooms into lasting keepsakes.

And judging by the response to her latest Instagram video, her followers are more than happy to join her in finding inspiration in nature.