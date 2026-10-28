‘Rock the Block’ Season 7 Homes Hit With Major Price Cuts as Only 1 Has Sold: See Photos

“Rock the Block” season 7 crowned Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner as winners of the competition series in May.

Five months later, however, only one of the Las Vegas homes has sold.

Which Season 7 Home Sold?

Four teams competed to be crowned the “Rock the Block” champions.

Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner competed against Scott McGillivray and Brooke Hogan, Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis.

As of publication, only Scott and Brooke’s home has found a new owner.

“Step intο a mеtiсulοusly furniѕhеd masterclasѕ οf dеѕign, fаmously featured on Season 7 of HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block,'” the listing read. “Crafted by renovation expert Scott McGillivray and designer Brooke Hogan. The home’s architectural character is anchored by monumental limestone walls and warm wood flooring that flows through a sprawling, open-concept floor plan.”

The four-bedroom, four and a half bathroom home features a custom-plastered fireplace and soaring tray ceilings define the primary suite. The chef’s kitchen is complemented by a discrete, high-function prep kitchen, “a signature McGillivray addition that ensures the main living space remains pristine during hosting.”

“This isn’t just a home, it’s a piece of television history and a proven ‘concept house’ that delivers a sophisticated, turnkey lifestyle in the heart of Las Vegas,” the listing concluded.

The 4,300-square-foot home was sold for $3.275 million in July.

The Winning Home

Fresh off their win, Chelsea and Kim’s home was originally listed for $3.4 million in May.

In the five months since, the 4,300-square-foot home has experienced three significant price changes. First, in July, the selling price was dropped to $3.275 million. It was later lowered to $3.125 million on October 5, and again to $2.999 million on October 21.

“Step into the pinnacle of custom design and the Winner of Season 7 of HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block.’ Orchestrated by design visionary Kim Wolfe and style expert Chelsea Meissner, this home is a masterclass in atmospheric luxury and daring architectural choices,” the listing reads.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features rich dark wood paneled walls and warm wood flooring, a prep kitchen, 14-person dining banquette, RV garage that was transformed into a day spa, with a cold plunge, sauna and gym.

“Bespoke lighting and the seamless integration of raw textures and refined finishes earned this property the top prize in television’s toughest renovation competition,” the listing adds.

The Remaining Two Homes

Similar to Chelsea and Kim’s home, Mina and Vernon’s home, and Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey’s home, have both undergone major price cuts.

“Welcome to this breathtaking residence from Season 7 of HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ designed by real estate powerhouse Mina Starsiak Hawk and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis,” the “Good Bones” alum’s home listing reads. “This meticulous design prioritizes both scale and intimacy, featuring soaring ceilings and bespoke architectural details that make every room feel like a custom retreat…Offered fully furnished with designer-curated pieces, the luxury transitions seamlessly to the outdoors. Not to be outdone by the converted RV Garage into a casita, offering a perfect retreat for guests.”

Originally listed for $3.4 million, the home has undergone the same price reductions as Kim and Chelsea’s winning home.

Likewise, Taniya and Drew’s home — which the listing claims is “for the ultimate entertainer, [and] boasts a wine room that conceals the property’s most conversation-starting feature: a hidden speakeasy tucked behind a secret door — has dropped its price to $2.99 million.