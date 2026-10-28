Alison Victoria Shows Disgust Over a Design Choice on ‘Sin City Rehab’

Confrontation is fairly commonplace on any HGTV renovation show. But for “Sin City Rehab” star Alison Victoria, she feels sorely disappointed with one design choice her team pushed on her.

In tonight’s new episode, fans will see what happens when her crew tries to surprise her by eliminating a very important feature of a bathroom design. And it seems that viewers overwhelmingly sided with Alison Victoria this time.

Alison Victoria Butts Heads With the Crew Over a Door

Are bathroom doors truly a necessary design component?

That’s the question Alison Victoria and her crew debate in the new episode of “Sin City Rehab.”

“This is um, what do we call it again?” Victoria asks her crew member in an Instagram clip, teased by the network. “What’s that word that I hate? Compromise. Especially because now we’re killing the door, which I don’t agree with.”

“So you did hear about that? We were going to try to keep it a secret,” the crew member admits.

“No door on this bathroom,” the HGTV star says in the confessional. “No thank you. Guys, you’re men, and I’m a woman. So you have to listen to our needs and design for two people.”

In the comments, fans overwhelmingly agreed that a bathroom does need a door. That seems to be a non-negotiable for most homeowners.

“I almost need proof this is not a rage-bait sub, purposely hired to enrage us?? Haha. ‘We were going to try to keep it a secret…’ can you imagine?!???” one viewer commented.

Alison Victoria Encountered More Frights on ‘Scariest House in America’

While a bathroom without a door might be a truly frightening feature, that wasn’t the only scary design element Alison Victoria has seen on HGTV lately.

There were innumerable spooky pranks pulled on the cast and crew while Alison Victoria and Retta filmed “Scariest House in America” season 3.

In one scene, a hoard of rubber snakes fell from a hole in the ceiling directly onto Victoria’s head. Retta and the crew laughed hysterically as their co-star screamed in terror. After realizing the snakes were fake, the HGTV star laughed at the joke too.

The HGTV Star Has a Collection of Items from ‘Ugliest House’

Alison Victoria loved being part of “Scariest House in America” this fall. But filming its sister show, “Ugliest House in America,” truly brings her so much joy. In fact, she recently admitted she takes keepsakes from each project.

“I have one ugly from every ugly house we’ve ever done,” the 44-year-old told PEOPLE. “I always wanna keep something. There’s something where I walk through the house and I tour it, and something just sticks out.”

“One of the episodes in Minnesota,” Victoria elaborated. “I took this weird bottle opener that was in their kitchen that was not human teeth, but they made it look like teeth. So that’s how I open my Coca-Cola. I mean, it’s funny.”

A new episode of “Sin City Rehab” kicks off at 9 p.m. on HGTV.