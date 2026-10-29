Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Gush Over ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ Experience

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are over the moon about the premiere of their new show, “Home Town Takeover Canada.” After the season premiere, fans are already hooked. They’ve received plenty of support, especially from their fellow HGTV colleagues, Ben and Erin Napier.

As fans eagerly await the next episode, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are opening up about what the experience means to them. They always wanted to spend more time in British Columbia and lend a hand when it’s needed.

Now, they’re living out their best dreams.

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Couldn’t Wait to Return to British Columbia

The Baeumlers are proud Canadians and have found so much to love about their home country. One province in particular has always called to them.

“British Columbia is absolutely incredible,” Bryan Baeumler recently told the Vancouver Sun.

The 52-year-old first moved to Vancouver in 1995 after graduating from college. He lived in the city for six years, then returned to Ontario. However, his heart yearned for Canada’s west coast.

“That’s when I bumped into Sarah, and I told her, ‘Look, don’t get too attached to me. I’m moving back to Vancouver as soon as I can,'” he admitted.

After some careful reflection, Sarah decided she wanted to come along for the adventure. Now, the couple is overjoyed about spending an entire summer on the West Coast.

The Baeumlers are now hosting “Home Town Takeover Canada,” a spin-off of the US show. HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier felt honored to pass the torch to a new couple.

The Couple Helped Revive Port Alberni

In “Home Town Takeover Canada,” Bryan and Sarah Baeumler head to Port Alberni on Vancouver Island. It has a stunning landscape, but the Vancouver Sun reports it once had the moniker, “the worst city to live in Canada.”

“Port Alberni has had some tough times in the past,” Bryan told the outlet.

He brought up forest fires, the 1964 tsunami, and several mill closures. The local economy has been in a tailspin for several years now. However, there are many residents who would love to see the town restored to its former glory. One citizen, Gail, runs a kitchen out of her home to make meals for people in need.

“One thing in Port Alberni that a lot of the changemakers shared, and I think what makes it a really special community, is that they break the cycle,” Bryan continued. “Gail, growing up, didn’t have enough food to eat, so she decided, ‘I need to fix this for other people.’”

In the show’s pilot episode, fans saw the Baeumlers renovate Gail’s kitchen so she can continue serving the community.

“They’re very proud to live there,” the HGTV star said of Port Alberni’s residents. “If we did anything all summer, I think we reminded Port Alberni that the town is theirs. The town is owned by the people, and they have incredible pride of ownership.”

“Home Town Takeover Canada” airs new episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. on HGTV Canada.