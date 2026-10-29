HGTV’s Hilary Farr Lists Her Family’s Renovated Home — See Inside & What It Costs

For over a dozen years on HGTV‘s “Love It or List It,” beloved interior designer Hilary Farr tried to convince homeowners to stay in their houses after she transformed them into spaces they could love, rather than list them with her co-star, real estate agent David Visentin.

On October 29, 2026, she revealed that after loving a home she bought and renovated for her son’s family, they’ve outgrown the Toronto house and it’s time to list it.

Hilary Farr Gives Brief Tour of Her Son’s Home, Now on the Market

Farr posted a brief tour of the home on Instagram, teasing, “You want to see a little house of mine in Toronto, Canada? Well, this is it! It’s adorable. The area is leafy, family-perfect. That’s why I bought it for my son, who at the time had one child, and he now has three!”

“So, sadly, this is now too small,” she continued, walking through the open floor plan with dark wood plank floors and bright white walls. “Oh, by the way, another real bonus? Main floor powder room! I don’t know about you, but I need a bathroom on every floor.”

The four-bedroom, three-bath home is priced at $1.37 million in Toronto, which currently converts to about $810,000 U.S., per the Bank of Canada. The real estate listing says the semi-detached home has been “beautifully renovated and designed by Hilary Farr” and “blends style and sophistication with the warmth of family living.”

“The finished basement, complete with a private separate entrance and separate laundry,” the listing continues, “offers excellent in-law suite or rental income potential, or can easily be converted back to a single-family layout.”

Farr’s son and his family have clearly already moved out, as the listing’s photos show a pristine home that’s staged to sell, with no art or personal mementos and a sparkling new kitchen. The basement, which features a second kitchen, is void of any furniture.

Hilary Farr’s Video Tour Has Fans Missing Her on HGTV

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Farr used to film “Love It or List It” with Visentin in Toronto before she retired in December 2023. She was eventually replaced by longtime HGTV personality Page Turner, who has starred in two new seasons of the show with Visentin. And no, he is not Farr’s real estate agent; the house is represented by Leslie Tokayer.

Seeing Farr enthusiastically show off her own renovation reminded fans how much they miss seeing her on the air, including one who wrote, “We miss you tremendously @hilary_farr ❤️❤️”

“Looks like the consensus is that we all miss you Hillary,” another commented. “It’s a lovely home.” Someone else quipped, “I can’t believe you just said List It! Haha. Beautiful house!”

Farr stepped away from HGTV after 17 seasons of “Love It or List It.” In a statement at the time, she wrote, “Farr spoke about her departure in the release, saying, “It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever.”

After 258 episodes, she said, “‘Love It or List It’ has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.”