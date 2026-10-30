HGTV’s Karen E. Laine Shares Before and After Photos of Her Complete Home Renovation

Karen E. Laine may not be on HGTV anymore, but that has not stopped her from designing and renovating. The former “Good Bones” star recently finished a complete home renovation project that took nearly two years.

Laine announced on Monday, October 26, that her home renovation is “finally” complete after nearly two years. Days later she shared before and after photos of her home.

Before

“Then and now. This house was rebuilt from the foundation to the roof. The original cement block walls (which are neither level, plumb, nor square) still live under the new siding and insulation, but nothing else of the original house remains,” Karen shared on Wednesday, October 28, alongside a photo of the home as she purchased it in January 2025.

At the time, Karen announced that she had purchased a “little home” in Greenfield, Indiana, after previously moving to Wilmington, North Carolina.

“So I bought this house 10 days ago, and I moved half of my stuff here. I’ve got a bed. I’ve got a table. I’ve got a chair,” she explained at the time. “I got a real job in Greenfield, and I’m working full time, and I need to make this house everything it should be.”

She added that, despite the home being torn down to its studs, she would live on the property throughout the renovation.

“I LOVE a house that needs love. I bought this house in January knowing that it needed a lot of it. It’s mid-may and we’re finally beginning work!” she later shared. “As if the work itself isn’t adventure enough, uncovering six layers of floor and lots of decisions that I wouldn’t have made, living in the house during the renovation is another level of adventure! Stay tuned for more updates.”

After

The only thing remaining from the previous structure is the original cement block walls, Karen explained.

The new home is a black-and-white, ranch-style home that looks straight out of Magnolia Journal.

“Construction on my Greenfield house, purchased January, 2025, is complete,” Karen shared on Monday. “Finally. The 10″ deep window sills, especially the one in the kitchen with all the plants, are one of my favorite things about the house. These deep sills are the result of adding exterior insulation to the cement block structure. Problem solving the lack of insulation became a design feature I love.”

While Karen largely stepped away from the spotlight after the end of her home renovation series in October 2023, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her retired life.

“I’m not working for a paycheck anymore,” Laines said during an episode of the “Good Bones” spinoff, “Good Bones: New Beginnings” in August 2024. “I retired in 2019, and I can do anything I want. I’ve been doing everything I want to do. I’ve been doing some landscaping projects. I’ve been doing some lawyering.”

She ultimately went back to work as a lawyer following her move to Indiana.

“When asked if it was hard to transition from law to home renovation, I explain the similarities: I meet people charged with a crime or a run down house on their worst day,” she explained in May 2025.