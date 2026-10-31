‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Sends Desperate Plea to Months After Heirloom Hotel Fire

“Home Town” star Erin Napier is pleading with friends and followers for help saving her beloved downtown businesses.

The HGTV icon took to social media on Thursday, October 29, to share a desperate plea for help saving her beloved Laurel, Mississippi.

Saving Laurel

Laurel, Mississippi, has seen a revitalization since the Napiers rose to fame on HGTV. However, not every mom and pop shop in the small town’s downtown neighborhood has seen an uptick in traffic.

“Not long ago, Magnolia Street saw a huge revival with so much investment from local families,” Erin shared via Instagram. “It looked like this. ⬆️ In recent years it’s been one of the most walked and shopped in downtown.”

However, according to the “Home Town Takeover” star, recent construction has caused some storefronts to suffer.

“After many months of ongoing road construction, some tenants on Magnolia Street are wondering if they’re going to have to close their doors before Christmas because foot traffic around the orange safety netting and bulldozers is not enticing,” she explained. “Please, if you can help our neighbors in downtown by shopping with them and buying your gifts locally, it would mean the world.”

Erin added, “Soon things will be better, and the streets will be so much nicer. Until then, please hop over the dirt and rocks to support those local stores.

She went on to name some of the struggling businesses such as Lauren Plant Parlor, Eat at Pearls, Caron Gallery, Southern Antiques, Cafe Le Fleur, Guild and Gentry, and Thompson Dry Goods.

“We are trying to ride this out but the support from locals as well as the tourists is ESSENTIAL to keeping all of our doors open!!” Southern Antiques shared. “To those who have stuck with us and continued to brave the construction we LOVE you with all our hearts!! If you haven’t shopped downtown lately PLEASE come see us! Our town will not be the same without our amazing locally owned businesses! ❤️‍🩹”

Heirloom Hotel

Earlier this year, the Napiers and their dear friends suffered a devastating loss when their Heirloom Hotel was destroyed in a fire.

“Thankfully there were no injuries during the fire. It was determined that the fire started at the top of the building. Water damage now lies in the lower floors,” a news report of the incident explained.

For her part, Erin said, “For a small town, it’s extremely important. And it makes you think, we gotta figure it out. We just gotta figure it out. You gotta keep going.”

She later took to social media to plead with the hotel’s insurance company to “do the right thing.“

“[Liberty Mutual] should stop making stupid commercials and should use the [Heirloom Hotel] as a gigantic marketing opportunity,” one fan commented on Napier’s Instagram. “The goodwill opportunity is HUGE. Sponsor the comeback episodes and the partnership with The Heirloom! It’s a no-brainer! Pay them!”

Napier seemingly agreed with the fan’s stance as she responded, with a red heart and a clapping emoji.