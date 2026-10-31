Dave & Jenny Marrs Share Heartwarming News After Fans Rally Around ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family

Dave and Jenny Marrs used their platform to rally support for a beloved family who appeared on an episode of “Fixer to Fabulous” and are now facing unimaginable health challenges. The HGTV stars asked fans to pray for Teal Esmeyer and her family and donate if they were able. Now, the Marrs are sharing some big news.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Reveal Fundraising Total to Family

On October 24, Jenny first shared the heartbreaking health update about the St. Jude child and her family who appeared on a special 24-hour build episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

“This isn’t easy to read and wrap our heads around but it’s also the reality this beautiful family is facing and we can’t simply look away. Now is the time to share and rally around their family,” she wrote in the caption.

In addition to Teal requiring treatment for a brain tumor, Teal’s mother Dru is also “battling a serious health journey” that requires surgery.

The Marrs asked for prayers, then the following day, alerted fans to a fundraising page they set up. The outpouring of support and donations was massive.

On October 30, Dave and Jenny took to Instagram to share the final fundraising total for the Esmeyer family.

“You guys! I can’t get over it — you took our fundraising goal of $10,000 and blew it out of the water!!!” Jenny wrote in the caption.

She continued, “We are sending the Esmeyers $55,752 (it went up a little since our phone call)!!!! 😭🙌”

“We can’t say THANK YOU enough! What blessing each and every one of [you] are to the Esmeyer family,” the HGTV star added.

She also announced the winner of their “come to bentonville and hang with us for a day on set of ‘Fixer to Fabulous'” prize.

Jenny also included a video of them FaceTiming the family to share the news.

“Guess how much money that everybody gave … what do you think the total was?” she asked.

When she told the family the donation total, they were stunned.

“Isn’t that amazing?” Jenny said. “Your story and just everyone wanting to pray for you and wanting to just bless you as best they can.”

“We’re praying so hard for you, sweet girl,” Jenny added. “Yes, we are for sure. All the time.”

She noted, “When we started this, we just hoped that everyone would rally around your family and that it would be a reminder to each of you that even in this season that none of us can really understand why, that you’re seen and loved very, very much.”

Fans Continue to Share Love & Support for the Family

Fans flooded the comments section to praise Dave and Jenny for organizing the fundraiser and continued to share their prayers for the family.

“This is so heartwarming. When we’re all doing a little, a lot gets done!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “WOW! Amazing!! 🙌🏻”

“I’m so happy you were able to reach out to us, your viewers, to help this deserving family. All blessings to them. 💖” one fan shared.

Another follower noted, “What a sweet family! So happy they can be blessed this way so that they can be together and not have to worry. Prayers will continue to come their way. 🙏”

“What a blessing! ❤️ thank you for bring this to light,” one fan wrote. “We will continue praying for Teal and her family.”