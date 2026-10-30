Joanna Gaines Shares a Rare Glimpse Into Her Family Life for Halloween With an Epic ‘Star Wars’ Costume

On Friday, October 30, ahead of Halloween, Joanna Gaines shared a sweet look into her family life. The “Fixer Upper” star posted a short video on Instagram that shows the family gathering around the table to eat queso while one of the kids walks in wearing a “Star Wars” Stormtrooper costume.

Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Video of Her Son

The video shows Gaines and her husband Chip’s son, Crew. He walks into the room, removes his mask to eat, then puts it back on and exits. In the caption of the post, Gaines shared her thoughts, writing, “A stormtrooper with a soft spot for queso. The Force is strong with this one. Happy Halloween from Crew!”

Fans reacted to the video with loving messages, including, “Mission temporarily paused for queso,” “This is amazing,” and “Its Crew’s world and yall are just living in it.”

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Children

Chip and Joanna have five children, and Crew is their youngest. They are also parents to sons Drake and Duke and daughters Ella and Emmie. The couple occasionally gives fans a glimpse into their family life with personal posts like this, and fans always welcome it.

Chip has previously discussed how his children’s childhoods differ from his own. “I grew up in an environment that was pretty much ‘back by dark’ — [my parents] didn’t generally know what we were doing, and it was all good, clean fun,” he told People in 2018. “So I thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be a wild parent.’”

He continued, “When I got to be a parent, I don’t know what it is about it … I feel a little bit like a drill sergeant sometimes. Some elements of my personality, as a parent, I’m not real crazy about.”

Joanna has also opened up about how they are raising their children, telling People, “It’s funny, I’m a little more laid back than I thought I’d be. [There are] certain things that I really care about, but I think the funny part, with Chip, is just the video games, the TV. That’s where he kinda gets a little strict. It’s, ‘You go play outside.’” Chip joked about this, saying, “I think I’m like, a quarter Amish. I’ve got some glitch in me [where] I don’t like normal technological advances.”

Family Always Comes First

Chip and Joanna love what they do, but they would give it up for their family. “We are thankful for our success,” Chip told People in 2016. “But if it ever compromised our ability to be a healthy married couple or our kids started to get a little bit off track, we would quit this thing in a heartbeat.”

At the time, Joanna also discussed how her children were young, and they wanted them to have a “normal” childhood. “They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” she said. “When we wake up in the morning, I think we’re normal. But then you go to Target, and it’s definitely different. We’re both in awe.”