Jonathan Scott Shares Halloween Throwbacks With Fiancée Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott is proving that Halloween is serious business in his household, and his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, is right there with him.

The HGTV star took fans on a trip down memory lane on Saturday, Oct. 31, sharing a carousel of Halloween photos featuring himself and Deschanel in costumes from different years.

The post also included throwback pictures of Scott celebrating the spooky holiday when he was younger.

Fans Loved the Cute Post

“If it wasn’t clear… Halloween is a sacred time for me. Happy Halloween!” he captioned the post.

The first photo featured the longtime couple dressed as superheroes, with Scott channeling Thor and Deschanel appearing as Batgirl. Other snapshots showed Scott trying out different looks over the years, including Wolverine, Batman and a dinosaur.

The collection offered fans a glimpse of the couple’s playful approach to Halloween, while Scott’s childhood photos showed that his enthusiasm for dressing up started long before his relationship with Deschanel.

Fans were quick to share their appreciation for the festive post, with many praising the couple’s costumes and wishing them a happy Halloween.

“Costumes are way better with Zoey!” one person commented.

“Jonathan, I absolutely LOVE your new Halloween costume! I love Halloween too! I know that you will have lots of fun! HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful couple, I’m a fan!” one admirer shared.

Others singled out Scott’s superhero looks, with one commenter declaring, “That’s a serious Batman costume!!”

“You both look great and blessed and amazing,” another person added.

The Couple Is Taking Their Time With Their Wedding

While Scott and Deschanel clearly enjoy celebrating Halloween together, the couple has also been taking their time planning another major milestone: their wedding.

In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Scott explained that he and Deschanel had not rushed into making wedding arrangements, despite being engaged for two years at the time.

“We’ve just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff,” Scott told the outlet. “So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it’s been two years now since I proposed.”

Still, the couple has a shared vision for what they want their celebration to look like whenever the time comes.

“Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time,” he says, adding, “we want to keep it very, very intimate.”

Scott proposed to the “New Girl” alum in August 2023 during a family vacation in Scotland. He included Deschanel’s children, Elsie and Charlie, in the special moment, having them reveal a banner that read, “Zooey, will you marry me,” during the proposal at Edinburgh Castle.

The engagement came nearly four years after the pair first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.” Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott, and Deschanel’s sister, Emily Deschanel, also took part in the episode.

For now, the couple appears happy to enjoy their time together, whether they’re traveling with the kids, working on projects or finding new ways to celebrate Halloween. And if Scott’s latest photo collection is any indication, dressing up together remains one of their favorite traditions.