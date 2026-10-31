Dressed as Julia Roberts for Halloween, HGTV’s Christina Haack is Unrecognizable

Christina Haack likely gets recognized all the time out in public, but that probably won’t happen on Halloween. On October 31, 2026, the HGTV star posted a clever video of her getting ready for a costume party, dressed as Julia Roberts’ character in the 1990 movie “Pretty Woman,” Hollywood escort Vivian Ward.

Christina Haack Created a ‘Pretty Woman’ Parody for Her Halloween Reveal

Haack’s video started out cryptically, with her rolling out of bed, and glimpses of her stacking many bracelets on her wrists and coloring in a scuff mark on her thigh-high black boots with a marker. Then, he revealed her heavy makeup and blonde bob wig that made her unrecognizable.

Followers then got a full-body view of Haack’s costume, a near-exact replica of Vivian’s outfit when Richard Gere first connects with her in the movie, complete with the electric blue mini skirt, white halter top, red blazer, and black cap.

In the video, “The Flip Off” star dodges out of view from two of her kids, Brayden and Hudson, grabs a wad of cash from a jewelery box, and gets picked up by her beau, tech exec Christopher Larocca, in his Ferrari. In the comment section, he referenced one of Roberts and Gere’s iconic scenes by writing, “Do you charge for directions? 😂”

Fans and friends were wowed by Haack’s video and how much she looked like Vivian, flooding the comments, including one who wrote on Instagram, “So good!!! Nailed it!”

Another wrote, “This is amazing! Best Halloween costume video EVER!!!! You nailed it!! 👌🏽👏🏽🙌🏽 I LOVE that movie 🍿”

“I was like wait, she touches up here heels with markers?” someone else commented. “All kinds of things weren’t adding up! Lmao. That was great! Loved it! 👏🔥🙌❤️😍😂 you make a great pretty woman.”

Haack wrote in her caption that she was “just headed out to the Pendry,” likely referencing one of the Halloween events planned at the Pendry Newport Beach, a luxury hotel near her home in Orange County, California.

Christina Haack Loves Putting on a Show For Halloween

HGTV/Getty Christopher Larocca and Christina Haack attend HGTV’s first-ever event at the Bachelor Mansion to Celebrate “Bachelor Mansion Takeover” at The Bachelor Mansion on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Haack has a history of going all-out for Halloween. In 2025, she and Larocca dressed up as former Hollywood couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Haack replicated Anderson’s look at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, complete with pics of her stepping off a yacht.

In 2023, she shared pics of her extravagant home decorations for Halloween, including six skeletons seated at her dining room table, as well as a view of her glass front door, adorned with bat stickers, with a skeleton woman standing in the doorway alongside a lit-up broomstick.

Haack has definitely elevated her efforts when it comes to Halloween. Back in 2017, nearly a year after she and her original HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa, announced they were divorcing, she shared a laid-back photo of them on Halloween with their kids, Taylor and Brayden, but no one was in costume.

She captioned the photo, “Happy Halloween!! Kids come first for Tarek and Me (always). 💯”