Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Her Family’s Halloween Looks Throughout the Years, Including a Favorite ’80s Sitcom

HGTV’s favorites Heather Rae El Moussa and are a great team professionally, beloved for their roles on “The Flip Off” and previously “The Flipping El Moussas,” but they’re also a great team in their personal lives. Fans got to see more of the latter when Heather shared a look into their family life in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 31.

A Look at the El Moussa Family’s Halloween Outfits

Heather teased her Halloween costumes with Tarek, starting with 2025 and ending with their first Halloween in 2019. The photos also include their son Tristan, and Tarek’s two older children, Taylor Reese and Brayden James, whom he shares with ex-wife, Christina Haack. The former couple was married from 2009 to 2018, and now share an incredible co-parenting relationship.

Over the years, the El Moussa’s have gone as Batman and Batwoman, cowboys and cowgirls, sharks and skeletons, and pirates. Heather shared more about each photo with fans, explaining what was happening. In 2019, the photo shows just her and Tarek. She wrote, “2019, our first halloween together!” She also shared a 2019 photo of their first Halloween with Taylor and Brayden.

In a photo from 2020, she teased, “2020, this one was so much fun!” and in 2023, she shared a photo of herself, Tarek, and baby Tristan, writing, “2023, Tristan’s first Halloween!”

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments, but many had a favorite outfit. “Those are great costumes,” a comment reads. “Peg Bundy on point! The smirk is perfect!!!” another fan commented, referring to the photo from 2024, the year they dressed as “Married… with Children” characters Peggy and Al Bundy.

Other reactions include, “You guys nailed it on Married with Children Peg & AL Bundy costumes!!” “so chic! Love the whole looks!” and “fun.”

The Halloween Where It All Began

In 2019, Heather posted a photo of herself, Tarek, and his two children. She shared her gratitude for being a part of their family. “Our Halloween was so special. We had so much fun Trick or Treating with the kids. Seeing them laughing is priceless,” she wrote. “My life has changed so much, and I feel so fulfilled and happy. @therealtarekelmoussa I love you more and more every minute. I love our life together.”

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa’s Relationship

Fans love getting a glimpse into Heather and Tarek’s personal lives, and they do share a lot about their relationship. In a post on Instagram on July 4, 2024, Heather shared photos of herself and Tarek, as well as photos of them together as a blended family. In the caption, she discussed their relationship.

“Five years ago, our journey began. From engagement to marriage, welcoming our baby, and all the adventures in between,” she wrote. “With every year, we’ve grown together, learned together, and discovered new things about each other. We’ve navigated the toughest times and cherished the best ones. Marriage & relationships take nurturing, navigating & really good communication! Here’s to our meetaversary and many more years of love and chaos.”