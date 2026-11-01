HGTV’s Schedule for November 2026 Includes New Holiday Show, Plus the Return of a Fan-Favorite

The November 2026 HGTV schedule promises great options as we head into winter. Check out when to find new episodes this month, and discover the new show ushering in some early holiday cheer.

New & Returning HGTV Shows Premiering in November 2026

“Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” a new series hosted by Olympic gold medalist figure skater Tara Lipinski, will have you feeling the Christmas spirit.

On October 13, the HGTV Instagram account first teased the new show. “Get ready to deck the halls! Skating legend Tara Lipinski is hosting our new Christmas design competition #BigBargainHolidayShowdown!” the caption read.

It added, “In each episode, two teams of friends, family & neighbors will have just 48 hours and $500 each to transform one room in their home into a stunning winter-themed wonderland. Tune in for the premiere Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9|8c! 🎄🏠”

According to an HGTV press release, the new competition series sees two teams “battle to prove who has the most holiday spirit without blowing their shoestring budget.”

DIY experts Ashley Dixon and Clinton Tharp are on hand to help the teams.

“I’ve spent my whole life being judged on ice,” Lipinski said. “Now I’m trading the ice for a whole new type of winter competition to prove you don’t need a Santa-sized budget to make some serious holiday magic.”

The show premieres Tuesday, November 10, at 9 p.m. ET, with the first episode seeing the teams create a White Christmas. Other holiday themed competitions during the season include 12 Days of Christmas, Naughty and Nice, Santa’s Workshop, Retro Christmas, and Tartan Christmas.

In a trailer for the new series, Lipinski reads from a storybook, “Twas the season of showdowns, with budgets so tight — as two teams take on challenges from morning till night. The stockings were hung, and the crafters at play, with glue guns and garlands, they’re DIY-ing away.”

She continues, “Themes like 12 Days of Christmas and Naughty and Nice, to Tartan Traditions and Christmas on Ice. From Santa’s own workshop of tinsel and cheer, to a retro revival that turns back the year.”

“The budgets are small, but their visions are big,” Lipinski adds. “For some cash and for glory, they’ll trim every twig. So grab your hot cocoa, get cozy, settle in. It’s the ‘Big Bargain Holiday Showdown.’ Let the season begin!”

“My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?” returns with new episodes beginning Tuesday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET, with an episode titled, “A Lucky Christmas.”

“Get into the Christmas spirit with two unforgettable winners! One shares their family traditions, while another celebrates the holidays at home and in Germany after their life-changing win,” the episode synopsis explains. “Plus, David gets festive with his family!”

Look for additional new episodes of the spin-off series later in the month on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, as host David Bromstad catches up with past lottery winners.

New Episodes of HGTV Favorites Also Air in November 2026

“House Shock” will air new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET in November.

“Sin City Rehab” continues to air new season 2 episodes Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET throughout November.

New episodes of “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” will also air each week in November.