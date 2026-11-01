Jasmine Roth Shares Sweet Halloween Photos With Family

HGTV star Jasmine Roth celebrated Halloween with a sweet family costume, giving fans a glimpse of life with her growing family just weeks after welcoming her third daughter.

Roth shared photos of her family dressed in matching skeleton onesies in a post on Halloween.

Alls About the Fun Costumes

The costumes were chosen by her oldest daughter, Hazel, who had a different idea for the family’s celebration this year.

“Trick or treat! Hazel chose our costumes this year and went in a very different direction. (And yes, that’s a 3 week old skeleton),” Roth wrote.

The family’s coordinated outfits also included newborn daughter Chloe Lou, who arrived in October.

Roth later shared additional photos from the celebration, noting that the family had a wonderful time.

Fans filled the comments with Halloween wishes and messages of congratulations for the family’s newest addition.

“Wow, can’t believe you have the energy to do this so soon! Good for you. Happy Halloween!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful Family and no bones about it,” another commenter added.

“Happy Halloween! Love all your costumes! You all look great! And congratulations on little Chloe Lou!!! Love her name so much! You guys are great at choosing girl names! You nailed it three times!” a fan commented.

Other followers shared similar sentiments, with one writing, “Totally love this. Beautiful family.”

“Love it so adorable,” another person added.

One fan also noted how peaceful the newborn appeared in the photos, writing, “Everyone looks so cute. Your sweet new daughter sure seems to sleep a lot. I hope you can take advantage of that.”

Roth Is a Mom of Three

Roth has been adjusting to life as a mother of three since welcoming Chloe Lou. She and her husband, Brett Roth, are also parents to Hazel and Darla Rose.

The HGTV personality has continued to share candid updates about the transition, including the happy moments and challenges of bringing another baby home.

In a recent social media post, Roth reflected on the family’s first days together after Chloe’s arrival, explaining that friends and relatives helped make the early adjustment easier.

“The first week was really nice with friends and family filling our house and taking care of us,” she wrote.

Roth described the experience as being firmly in the “newborn bubble” while the family worked to find its rhythm as a group of five.

She also explained that she and her husband wanted to ensure Chloe received the same individual attention as their older daughters had as babies, even if it meant sacrificing some sleep.

“But there’s also something that has shifted this second week. And I don’t know how to describe it other than it truly feels like our family is complete,” Roth continued.

She also expressed surprise at how much time the family had been able to spend with each daughter individually.

As Roth shares these early milestones with her followers, her Halloween photos offered another look at the family embracing its newest chapter — matching costumes and all.