Jenny Marrs Has Bittersweet Realization During Family Halloween Tradition

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have been in the public eye for 10 years now. While they’ve enjoyed growing their platform, looking back on the journey so far has brought some bittersweet feelings.

As Dave and Jenny prepared for a fun Halloween evening full of trick-or-treating, they came to a tough realization that comes to all parents eventually.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Take Their Youngest Two Kids Trick-or-Treating

Dave and Jenny Marrs understand that each of their five children is in a different stage of life. As the older kids explore their teenage years, the younger ones are soaking up the last rays of childhood.

While the Marrses love raising strong, well-adjusted kids, they feel pangs of nostalgia and sadness when the kids are outgrowing some of the fun family traditions they once enjoyed.

Dave and Jenny recently took Charlotte and Luke trick-or-treating while Nathan, Ben, and Sylvie had other plans. They had a great time during the outing, but it prompted Jenny to reflect on the good old days when all the kids wanted to go out on Halloween.

“There’s fewer of us these days (I miss the loud gaggle of little ones who used to run from house to house) but I’m thankful we still have these two who want to hang with mom and dad on Halloween. Trick or Treating downtown is always a fun night of seeing old friends and laughter. Sweetest childhood memories 🤍🎃!!” Jenny captioned a new Instagram post.

Charlotte went dressed as the Grinch, while Luke was a superhero. Fans enjoyed watching photos and clips of the kids enjoying a traditional trick-or-treating experience.

“We went thru this after our kids were older. But wait long enough and you’ll get to experience the next generation. It’s bittersweet because you realize how fast time goes,” one fan advised.

The Older Kids Still Love Quality Time Together

Though trick-or-treating might not be much of an interest for the Marrs family’s older children, everyone seems to enjoy giving back to the community.

At the end of August, Jenny Marrs shared that their entire family pitched in to help a St. Jude child who needed their help.

“We did it! We completed our 24-hour build for a St Jude kiddo in less than 24 hours! 🎗️🙌” the HGTV star captioned the post, attaching a photo of the family proudly posing together.

“This is our 5th year being a part of this project led by our friend @jaycobb71 and it was as special and challenging and fun and sweaty and exhausting and amazing as ever,” the mother of five continued.

Jenny Marrs explained that their build went to a 17-year-old girl named Faith and her family. Despite the challenges she faced in life, Jenny described the girl’s personal faith as a “steadfast anchor.”

“I can’t for you all to see this one. It’ll remind you that there is still good in the world and there’s always a reason to Hope, ✨” Jenny concluded.

Dave and Jenny Marrs confirmed “Fixer to Fabulous” will return for season 8 soon on HGTV. Follow the couple online to keep up with the latest updates.