Joanna & Chip Gaines Share a Look at Their Halloween Costume as They Do a Fit Check

On Friday, October 30, HGTV star Joanna Gaines shared an adorable video of her and her husband Chip Gaines’ youngest child, Crew, dressed in a Stormtrooper costume and eating queso, but it turns out Crew was not the only member of the family to be inspired by “Star Wars” for Halloween this year.

Joanna Gaines Shares ‘Star Wars’ Inspired Halloween Costumes

On Saturday, October 31, Joanna posted a video on Instagram of herself, Chip, and Crew, giving fans a closer look at their costumes. She opted for Princess Leia and styled her hair into space buns. She also showed a closer look at her white outfit and black boots. Crew, of course, was a stormtrooper, and he looked adorable, including his matching white Crocs for comfort. And Chip wasn’t Han Solo; instead, he was dressed as Princess Leia, rocking fake space buns.

In the short clip, the family poses for the camera, and the moment is so wholesome. Joanna shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “Halloween fit check.” The comment section was flooded with reactions from fans eager to share their thoughts on her look.

“Perfection,” a comment reads. “This is awesome,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Happy Halloween y’all look great,” “Soooo cuuuute!!!!!” “storm trooper needs those crocs in sport mode,” and “Leave it to Joanna Gaines to make even the Empire look like it was styled on Fixer Upper …”

A Look Back at Halloween in the Gaines Family Home

Crew is the youngest child of “Fixer Upper” stars Joanna and Chip, and they also share sons Drake and Duke and daughters Ella and Emmie. Crew really gets into the spirit of Halloween, even drawing a little ghost on the walls of their Waco, Texas home and a face on one of her decorative pumpkins back in 2023.

Joanna shared a video showing Crew’s artwork and captioned it, “Someone decorated the front porch for Halloween… Somehow I don’t AND do appreciate this all at once.”

She has spoken fondly of Crew and the joys he brings to her life, but also how he challenges her perspectives. “I had just gotten ready for work, and he said, ‘Mom, I need you to get on your stomach, on the ground and look at what these ants are carrying,’” she told People in 2022. “I was like, ‘Baby, I can see them from up here!’ I’m flat on my belly, and the whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’m too old for this. Then Chip pulls up with the kids and starts honking like, ‘Are you okay!?’ They all thought I fell — because Mom doesn’t normally do that.”

Speaking of the moment and how it made her feel, Joanna said she was thankful and “a lot of joy comes from unplanned moments.” She added, “I’m 44 years old, and so say I have another 44 years to go, I want to live it lighter. I want to live more freely. Just be grounded in who I am, what I believe I’m here for.”