HGTV Fans Can’t Get Over Scott McGillivray’s Lookalike Daughter in Birthday Tribute

Scott McGillivray is celebrating a special family milestone, and HGTV fans can’t stop noticing how much his daughter looks like him.

The “Renovation Resort Showdown” host marked his youngest daughter Layla’s 13th birthday with a series of family photos shared on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The post offered a look back at some of their memories together, prompting fans to comment on the striking resemblance between the father and daughter.

“I can’t believe my baby girl becomes a teenager today!” McGillivray wrote. “So grateful for the amazing year you have had. You put your whole heart into everything you do and bring joy to all those around you. I hope you always stay sweet and sassy, even through the teenage years. Hippiest of birthdays Layla.”

Fans Loved the Sweet Post

The photos showed the pair together at different points over the years. Their memories included hockey games, family events and dance competitions, giving followers a glimpse of the time they have spent together.

Fans filled the comments with birthday wishes for Layla, while several also pointed out how closely she resembles her father.

“Seriously you’re clone Scott! The girl version of you that is…” one person wrote.

“Happy Birthday to your mini-me! I can’t believe she’s a teenager! Time flies!” another fan commented.

A third added, “Happy Birthday Layla! Have an awesome one and enjoy your special day. You are your dad’s mini twin.”

Another follower shared, “Happy Birthday beautiful lady! Wishing you many blessings and many more memories.”

McGillivray shares Layla and her older sister, Myah, with his wife, Sabrina McGillivray. The birthday tribute gave fans a chance to celebrate the teenager alongside the HGTV personality.

McGillivray Has More HGTV Projects Ahead

While McGillivray is enjoying family time, he also has several television projects on the horizon.

In September, he announced that “Income Property” would be returning and invited potential participants to apply for the upcoming season. The series focuses on helping homeowners create or improve rental spaces.

“Not only are we announcing the return of ‘Income Property,’ but we are looking for folks who are interested in creating revenue, they wanna make an existing rental suite great, they wanna create a new rental property. This is your chance,” he said in an Instagram video shared Sept. 16.

McGillivray also revealed in October that he would be competing again on “Rock the Block.” The HGTV series is returning for its eighth season, with McGillivray set to team up with Mina Starsiak Hawk, his fellow Season 7 contestant.

“You didn’t think I was done competing, did you?” he wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 6. “Excited to officially share that I’ll be back for Season 8 of #RockTheBlock on @hgtv.”

Between celebrating Layla’s milestone birthday and preparing for more television appearances, McGillivray has plenty to look forward to. But his latest social media post made one thing especially clear: fans were just as excited to celebrate his daughter as they were to see the family photos.