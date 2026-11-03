Mina Starsiak Hawk Honors Husband Steve With a Sweet Shout-Out

HGTV alum Mina Starsiak Hawk couldn’t wait to celebrate her husband’s special day this week. Steve Hawk celebrated his 45th birthday surrounded by family and loved ones.

Though major milestones like birthdays come with a few tough memories for Steve, he’s forever grateful to have his wife and children by his side.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Celebrates Her Husband’s 45th Birthday

Mina Starsiak Hawk absolutely adores her husband, Steve. After 10 years of marriage and two children, they’re still enjoying their journey through life. As Steve celebrated another birthday, Mina made sure everyone knew.

“Happy 45th Birthday to this stud right here! 🎉🎉🎉” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram post. She attached several photos of the family spending quality time together. Whether they’re at Lucas Oil Stadium cheering on the Indianapolis Colts or sharing a quiet meal at home, there’s clearly lots of love in the home.

“Let’s give all the b day love you’ve got and wish Mr. Hawk a big 45th! We love you, to the moon and back, babe 💕 Happy Birthday 🎂” Mina added.

In a 2018 interview with Country Living, the “Good Bones” star recalled meeting and falling in love with Steve.

“He’s much more sentimental than I am,” Mina admitted. “I’ll just go, go, go, with my head in the sand till I don’t know when.”

They married in 2016 and went on to welcome two children together, Jack, 8, and Charlotte, 6.

Steve Hawk Reflects on the Importance of Family

While Steve Hawk felt happy to celebrate his birthday with his wife and children, the occasion also brought up some difficult feelings. On Instagram, he reflected on the loved ones who weren’t around to share the day with him.

“Celebrating my own Birthday (tomorrow) is a mixture of emotions,” Hawk wrote. “Missing the ones who can’t be with me, and deeply appreciating the ones who can. Having survivors guilt while doing my best to set the best example of a good father and husband. A feeling not everyone understands and that’s ok. Not everyday is pretty.”

“The comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback. Thank you @mina_starsiak_hawk for having my back. If you’re going through Hell, keep going and remember, ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do,’” he concluded.

On the couple’s podcast, “Mina AF,” the previously discussed Steve’s challenging relationships with his family members. Despite the ups and downs, he always keeps their memories close to his heart.

The ‘Good Bones’ Star Returns to HGTV

After “Good Bones” ended in 2023, HGTV fans have been waiting patiently for Mina Starsiak Hawk to star in more shows. The good news is that the wait is nearly over.

After a successful seventh season, “Rock the Block” season 8 is officially underway. This time, Scott McGillivray and Mina Starsiak Hawk will team up against three other teams of HGTV superstars. Ty Pennington returns as the host.

There is no official air date yet. However, many fans expect “Rock the Block” season 8 to premiere on HGTV sometime in early 2027.