The Property Brothers Give Fans Permission to Start Decorating for Christmas

“Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are known for being huge Halloween fans. In fact, fans look forward to their unique and well-detailed costumes each yet.

But now that the spooky season has reached its end, they’re excitedly looking forward to the upcoming winter holidays.

Every year, there’s an ongoing debate about how early is too early to decorate for Christmas. Regardless of what everyone else says, the Property Brothers are giving fans permission to start decorating now.

The Property Brothers Are Ready for Christmas

The end of Halloween marks the start of November, which many consider the true start of the winter holiday season. But each year, there’s an ongoing debate about when it’s officially acceptable to put out the decor.

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott gave their official approval for fans to start now.

“Time to decorate! 🎁🎄❤️” the Scott twins shared in a new Instagram clip.

The video begins with the HGTV stars examining a pair of decorative pumpkins in typical fall outfits. They toss the pumpkins in the air and the scene shifts. The Property Brothers catch a pair of decorative gifts and are dressed in their best Christmas sweaters. They shake their boxes before Drew takes Jonathan’s from him and sneaks away.

Plenty of fans loved the video, but still thought it was a bit too early for Christmas decorations. Several pointed out that Thanksgiving is still several weeks away.

The Scott Twins Went All-Out for Halloween

So far, neither of the Scott twins has displayed their own home Christmas decor on social media. It seems that they’re still winding down from an action-packed Halloween weekend.

Jonathan Scott and his fiancée, actress Zooey Deschanel, enjoyed dressing up for the holiday.

“If it wasn’t clear… Halloween is a sacred time for me🤣 Happy Halloween!🎃” Scott captioned an Instagram post. He attached several photos featuring their costumes throughout the years.

“Costumes are way better with Zoey! 😂 she makes you your BEST self!” one fan wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, enjoyed family-friendly festivities with their little ones. Their son Parker went trick-or-treating as Spider-Man while their daughter Piper was the Little Mermaid.

The family keeps their children’s faces hidden for privacy purposes, but let fans catch a glimpse of the adorable costumes.

“No big deal. Spidey just chillin with his bestie mermaid, Ariel! #HappyHalloween,” Drew Scott captioned his own Instagram post.

HGTV Stars Look Forward to the Winter Holiday Season

Some HGTV stars like Joanna Gaines have already dove into Christmas decor and launched their holiday shop. Others are taking their time.

Either way, viewers are excited to see what other network stars recommend for the upcoming season. Last year, several HGTV personalities made stellar gift recommendations for fans who just can’t get enough home improvement.

In time, the Property Brothers will likely have more Christmas-themed posts and recommendations for their own audience members. In the meantime, fans can follow Drew and Jonathan Scott on social media to keep up.