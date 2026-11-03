HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares Hilarious Video of Daughter Darla & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Jasmine Roth is giving fans another glimpse of life with her daughters, and her latest video featuring Darla has followers laughing.

The HGTV personality shared a humorous clip of her middle child, pairing the footage with a set of playful house rules about what to do when someone is not in the mood to be bothered.

“Rule number one of this house. Do not bother the bother. If the bother is not bothering…remain silent. Avoid sudden movements. And most importantly…NO EYE CONTACT!” the text over the video read.

Fans Loved the Fun Video

Fans quickly joined in with their own experiences in the comments, with several parents relating to the idea of giving a child some space.

“On the other hand, just a couple of weeks ago she was “the baby”, so learning the tricks of being middle may not have had time to fully kick in yet!” one person joked.

Another follower shared a story about raising a large family, writing, “lol!! Our rule was “Just don’t make the baby cry!!” The baby that was #7 of 7 kiddos! Mama was tired of crying babies!! …..and now that “baby” is 37!!”

Roth responded, “that’s a good rule,” adding a laughing emoji.

Other commenters shared their own observations about toddlers and their personalities.

“Oh my goodness that’s so true with her age. My grandson is 2 and don’t try to adjust his crooked hat,” one person wrote.

“Darla always looks like shes planning something naughty or she just got away with something naughty,” another commented.

A separate fan simply added, “Darla’s so adorable!!!”

Roth Previously Shared Darla’s Scary Accident

The lighthearted video comes after Roth shared a more serious update about her daughter in June.

At the time, the HGTV star revealed that Darla, then 21 months old, had been taken to the emergency room after falling off the couch and hitting her head on a coffee table.

Roth described the experience as a difficult day for the family in a series of Instagram Stories. She explained that she had been home alone with both daughters when the accident happened and had to get them to the hospital. Her husband, Brett Roth, met them there.

“Today was a rough one. Darla had her first ER visit (our first since having kids) and it was a LOT,” Roth wrote. “She fell off the couch and hit the coffee table just right, so she had a 1/2” indentation where her eyebrow was supposed to be.”

She later shared that Darla needed seven stitches to close the wound.

“I was home alone with both girls and had to rush us to the hospital. Brett met us there. Darla is ok but it took 7 stitches to close her back up,” she added. “She was such a trooper. I’m going to put out coffee table in storage until the kids are in college 🥺.”

Roth shares Darla and her older daughter, Hazel, 6, with Brett. While the June accident made for a frightening experience, her latest post offered fans a much lighter look at the family’s everyday moments.