Joanna Gaines Reveals Why She & Husband Chip Gaines Have Always ‘Thrived in Chaos’

Joanna Gaines gave an insightful interview on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast on Thursday, November 5. The HGTV favorite discussed many aspects of her life, including how she and her husband, Chip Gaines, have always, in her own words, “thrived in chaos.”

Joanna Gaines Reflects on Her ‘Fixer Upper’ Journey

Gaines reflected on their incredible journey with “Fixer Upper,” which started in 2013, and said they weren’t prepared for what it would become. “I think even when I think about ‘Fixer,’ and we were so naive getting into it, we honestly didn’t know what it was going to become,” she said, People reports. “We didn’t watch the shows; we didn’t know HGTV. We just didn’t know.”

She continued, “And so even putting our kids on…like we thought this is going to be a local commercial for our business and then when it became this thing and were doing 18 to 25 houses a year for the show and then houses on the side and then building the retail store and building our family.”

Joanna and Chip are parents to five children, and their youngest, Crew Gaines, was born in 2018, after they became well-known HGTV stars. Drake was born in 2005, Ella Rose in 2006, Duke in 2008, and Emmie in 2010. Their children were so young when their journey with HGTV started, and now Joanna can reflect on that time and feel a sense of pride.

“I look back with this fond sense of, like, Chip and I have always thrived in chaos,” she said. “It was just us. From the day we got married, we were doing things we probably shouldn’t be doing, and then they pan out to be pretty cool. We were just always chaos.”

Joanna Gaines Shares Her Journey Into Motherhood

Joanna occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her family life through social media posts. Most recently, she shared two adorable videos of Crew dressed as a Stormtrooper for Halloween. In one clip, he broke character to eat queso, and in another, he joined his mama for a fit check. She kept with the theme and dressed as Princess Leia.

Chip and Joanna’s other children are either young adults or in their teens, and in her interview with Kelce, Joanna discussed becoming a mother for a fifth time at age 40. “When I had Crew at 40, I said, ‘Chip, I want him to have more siblings,’” Joanna said. “I really thought I’d have nine children. I’m that lady. Look at my hair — don’t I look like a lady that would have nine kids? And he was not open to it. Guess who’s open to it now? At 48?”

Chip has also spoken about their family with great affection, telling People in 2016 that despite his gratitude, he would walk away from his career if it didn’t serve their family. “We are thankful for our success, but if it ever compromised our ability to be a healthy married couple or our kids started to get a little bit off track, we would quit this thing in a heartbeat,” he said.