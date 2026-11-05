Tarek El Moussa Praises Wife Heather & Ex-Wife Christina in Heartwarming Family Message

Tarek El Moussa is reflecting on the unexpected way his family has come together, sharing a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

The HGTV star recently took to Instagram to describe how the three of them have built a relationship centered on their family, even after his marriage to Christina ended. His message also offered a glimpse into what viewers see when they watch the former couple and Heather work together on “The Flip Off.”

The Sweet Post

“My Mother Gave Me The World, But You Gave Me My World,” Tarek began his post.

He then addressed the questions he frequently receives about filming the HGTV competition series alongside his current wife and former spouse.

“People always ask me what it’s like filming The Flip Off with my wife and my ex-wife,” he wrote. “Honestly, if you told me years ago this is where life would take us, I probably would’ve laughed!”

Tarek and Christina share children, and he explained that their priorities did not change when their marriage came to an end. Both understood that their family would remain important, regardless of their relationship status.

“Christina and I built a family together, and even after our marriage ended, we both knew our kids would always come first,” he continued.

Tarek also credited Heather with helping create a positive dynamic. Rather than viewing his co-parenting relationship with Christina as a complication, he said Heather embraced the family and became an important part of their lives.

“Then Heather came into my life. She didn’t just support me… she welcomed my family, respected the relationship Christina and I have as co-parents, and became a huge part of our lives,” he wrote.

According to Tarek, Heather and Christina eventually developed a friendship of their own. That relationship has made it possible for the family to spend time together beyond their television commitments.

“Heather and Christina became friends, and now we get to work together, hang out together, and make memories as a family,” he added.

Tarek acknowledged that the arrangement might have seemed unlikely in the past, but he now appreciates how things have turned out.

“It definitely wasn’t the plan. But sometimes life takes you somewhere better than the plan you had,” he wrote.

He also included a little humor about the dynamic between the two women, joking that they still find ways to join forces against him.

“And yes… somehow these two still manage to team up against me,” Tarek added.

Fans Loved the Message

The post received an enthusiastic response from fans, many of whom praised the family for maintaining a supportive relationship.

One commenter wrote, “Love this for all of you! But it takes the right woman (Heather) to make this work!! Not a lot of women or men can be this secure with themselves. Cheers to all of you for being the example.”

Another person called Heather “the uniter for your family,” adding, “She’s a blessing.”

A third fan also praised the family’s approach, writing, “People often don’t understand the path, but I see that you are very mature in the way you share things as a family-which is the most important thing. Congratulations from Chile; you have my respect.”

Tarek’s message highlighted how the family’s relationships have evolved, with the three stars now sharing both family experiences and a television project.