The El Moussas Take Co-Parenting With Christina Haack to the Next Level With Matching Outfits

For years, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack were a power couple on HGTV. They welcomed two children before divorcing and moving on with different partners. But even after all these years, they still get along as friends. He even penned a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife on Mother’s Day this year.

The exes recently reunited in a new video with their new partners, sparking lots of laughs as the blended family reveals their matching outfits.

The El Moussas Have a Blast Dressing Up as Racers

Tarek and Heather El Moussa have always strived to have a strong co-parenting relationship with Christina Haack. But now, it seems like the family has taken things to the next level with their matching racing outfits.

“Not the blended family accidentally becoming a racing team 😂🏁,” Heather El Moussa captioned a new Instagram post.

The audio plays a few expletives as the adults pretend to be surprised they all showed up wearing the same outfit.

“The family that races together stays together! 🏁 Although I suspect there might be a few arguments over who’s actually in the driver’s seat! 😂🏎️” one fan joked in the comments.

“This is the best one yet! Love the twining sets ❤️🙌” another complimented the family.

A few days prior, Heather revealed it was part of a group Halloween costume. They wanted the little ones to enjoy the holiday with the entire family.

After the divorce, Tarek El Moussa married “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in 2021. They welcomed a son of their own, Tristan. Christina Haack married twice more, welcoming one son, Hudson, with her second husband. She’s been in a relationship with entrepreneur Christopher Larocca since 2024.

Though Christina says she is in no hurry to walk down the aisle for a fourth time, she quite enjoys her “easy” relationship with Larocca.

“We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice,” she told E! News.

Christina Haack Drops a Huge Clue About ‘The Flip Off’ Season 2

After the success of “The Flip Off,” HGTV approved a second season. Over the past year, Christina Haack and the El Moussas have been battling it out in front of the cameras. Fans have eagerly anticipated news and updates about new episodes. It seems the wait could be over soon.

On social media, Christina Haack gave fans an update on filming.

“And… that’s a wrap. After a flip and a show and even during retrograde 🪐 – I love you more @cml949 ❤️,” the designer captioned an Instagram post. She attached a photo of herself posing sweetly beside her boyfriend.

“What a wild season! Thank you for allowing me to be a part of all of it! Flipping a house definitely brought us closer ❤️. And you look great in that dress. Love you 😍” Larocca wrote in the comments.

However, there’s still quite a long way to go before new episodes hit the network. Now that filming has wrapped up, production needs to edit the footage and produce episodes. Then, there will likely be a press tour.

Fans expect “The Flip Off” season 2 to premiere on HGTV sometime in early 2027.