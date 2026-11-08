HGTV Star Gives Encouraging Update Following Son’s Surgery

Jenny Marrs is sharing an update about her son Ben following his recent surgery. The HGTV star’s message was brief, but the accompanying video showed that Ben isn’t letting the recovery process slow him down.

On November 7, Marrs took to Instagram with a quick update about her son, as fans wondered how he was recovering following surgery.

“Y’all have been so sweet to check in on Ben,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s been a week since meniscus surgery and I’d say he’s doing pretty well. 😆❤️👏”

The video showed Ben in action during a family outing to a bowling alley, as he threw a strike while using his crutches to steady himself.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support as Ben recovers.

“Prayers he heals up quick. I’ve had two partial tears. It’s no joke,” one fan wrote.

“🙏🙏 for a speedy recovery,” another fan commented. “Sending lots of prayers!! 🙏”

Another fan noted, “Oh man! I feel for him. I’m glad he’s doing well.”

Other fans shared how impressed they were with his effortless throw, despite being on crutches.

“He definitely looks like he’s not fazed at all. Go Ben! 🎳” one fan wrote.

“On one leg!!👏🔥” another fan commented.

Marrs responded, “🔥👏👏 right?! 😂”

“Now that’s impressive!! I hope he has a speedy recovery!” another fan shared.

One fan wrote, “STRIIIIIKE!!! Well done Ben!! Glad he’s doing well. That is a really cool bowling alley.”

“Heal soon Ben!! Great strike! 🎳”another HGTV fan shared.

Jenny Marrs Asked Fans to Pray Ahead of Her Son’s Surgery

On October 29, Marrs took to her Instagram Stories to share a family photo and give a life update. “The boys started their first job and we finished a project that was two years in the making yesterday,” the HGTV star wrote. “It was a good day.”

She followed it up with a request for prayers for Ben as he was undergoing surgery. “Will y’all say a prayer for Ben? He has surgery this morning for a torn meniscus,” Marrs wrote.

The “Fixer to Fabulous” star provided an update from the hospital, sharing how much she missed her late mother-in-law.

“They just took Ben back for surgery,” she explained. “Donna (Dave’s mom) worked here at this hospital and on this floor for years. Ben’s surgeon is a friend and Donna was his nurse. He prayed over our boy and all of Donna’s nurse friends have stopped in to hug me and check on Ben.”

“Goodness I miss her, especially on days like today,” Marrs added.

Several hours later, she shared a screenshot of a text message from the doctor who operated on her son. “Able to repair his complex tear. I’ll be out in a few,” the doctor wrote. Marrs responded, “Amazing news!”

The HGTV star added, “Thank you for praying for Ben! We are home and getting him settled. The surgery went better than expected and now we focus on healing!”