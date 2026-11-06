Tara Lipinski Gets Fans Excited About Christmas as She Teases Update About New HGTV Holiday Show

Former competitive figure skater Tara Lipinski has joined forces with HGTV to bring fans a new Christmas competition series, “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” and on Friday, November 6, an exciting update was made about the show.

Lipinski appeared in a short video clip, posted on HGTV’s official Instagram page. In it, she wears a Christmas-themed red dress and stands in front of multi-colored Christmas trees and presents. “I’m here to let you know that the premiere is coming to HGTV very soon,” she says, before giving fans a sneak peek at the show.

The sneak peek shows teams taking on various challenges on a small budget to create eye-catching Christmas decor. The caption on the post reads, “Come for the holiday cheer, stay for the shopping strategies #BigBargainHolidayShowdown premieres Tuesday, November 10 at 9|8c.”

Fans and celebrities shared their thoughts in the comment section. “My crafty Christmas loving heart is so excited to watch this!” a comment reads. “The countdown begins,” another reaction reads.

Other reactions include, “Can’t wait to watch!!” “The budgets are small, the visions are big event planner life for sure! This is a must watch!” and “Awesome stuff Tara! I’ll be watching as usual! Let’s ALL get in the Spirit. of. Christmas!”

Tara Lipinski Gets Excited About New Show

Lipinski previously shared her excitement about hosting the new show in a press release. “I’ve spent my whole life being judged on ice. Now I’m trading the ice for a whole new type of winter competition to prove you don’t need a Santa-sized budget to make some serious holiday magic,” she said, USA Today reports.

The publication also revealed more about what fans can expect, with HGTV saying teams will go “head-to-head to transform their homes into sparkling frosty dreamlands with glittering crafts, bargain finds and plenty of merry magic.” The show features several themes, including 12 Days of Christmas, White Christmas, Naughty and Nice, Retro Christmas, Tartan Christmas, and Santa’s Workshop.

The show will feature six episodes in which teams of friends or family compete for bragging rights as to who has the most holiday cheer. “With just 48 hours and $500 to spend, each team is tasked with transforming one room in their home into a winter-themed wonderland,” People reports.

Tara Lipinski Is Perfect For the Job

Three weeks ago, HGTV posted a teaser for “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” showing Lipinski looking gorgeous in a silver dress with oversized bow detail. Fans used the comments to share their thoughts on the show and praise HGTV’s choice of host.

“I remember Tara, seems like it’s going to be a fun TV show,” a comment reads. “Congrats Tara,” another person wrote.

A third fan wrote, “So excited for more @taralipinski on our screens!”

Other reactions include, “Omg, I was made for this show, hahaha!! Cannot wait to watch,” “Tara you are so beautiful. I always love seeing you on anything,” and “Can Johnny make a cameo in an episode? Asking for a friend Love Tara, this will be great!!” The fan is referring to Olympic skater Johnny Weir, who previously hosted Food Network’s “Wedding Cake Championship” with Lipinski for two seasons in 2018 and 2019.